From the Podium: Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay react to Day 1 of 2021 Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay each met with local media Wednesday following the first practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing safety Terrell Burgess' performance during practice (Donald), connecting with wide receiver DeSean Jackson on a big pass play (Stafford), having fans back at camp (McVay) and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"(Terrell Burgess is) hungry, and for the first day out there, flying around making plays, (returning) interceptions for touchdowns, that's what you want to see, and it's only Day 1." – Donald
- Burgess got off to a strong start at camp, returning an interception for a touchdown during team drills and also breaking up a Matthew Stafford pass over the middle intended for DeSean Jackson.
- Donald said it was Burgess continued to do the same things as he did last year when he was healthy. "To see him back healthy again, out there doing the same things before he got injured, you're excited about it, you know he's going to continue to get better," Donald said.
"(Jackson maintaining that speed over a long period of time) is pretty remarkable, what he's been able to do in this league and is still able to do it at a high level." – Stafford
- Jackson is entering is 14th NFL season and still has the same speed that made opposing secondaries have to account for him. During Wednesday's practice, that explosiveness set up a deep touchdown pass from Stafford down the left sideline.
- Jackson is the active leader for career yards per reception in the NFL with 17.4 across those 14 seasons.
"I don't think there's any question (you feel invigorated being back here), for sure." – McVay
- Wednesday marked the return of training camp to UC Irvine, as well as the return of fans to camp, after a local training camp at the Rams' facility in 2020.
- It was a noticeable and impactful difference for McVay, who said that "having fans, there's something about that, that just (gives you) a little extra bounce in your step."