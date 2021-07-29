From the Podium: Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay react to Day 1 of 2021 Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay each met with local media Wednesday following the first practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing safety Terrell Burgess' performance during practice (Donald), connecting with wide receiver DeSean Jackson on a big pass play (Stafford), having fans back at camp (McVay) and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"(Terrell Burgess is) hungry, and for the first day out there, flying around making plays, (returning) interceptions for touchdowns, that's what you want to see, and it's only Day 1." – Donald