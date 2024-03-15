Aaron Donald's 10 greatest moments with Rams

6) No. 1 on NFL Top 100

After the 2018 season, peers recognized Donald's dominance by voting him No. 1 on the NFL Top 100 players of 2019.

5) Four sacks at 49ers in 2018

A blowout win over rival San Francisco included a career-high four sacks from Donald, giving him his ninth multi-sack game of his career at the time. He finished with 20 regular season games with 2 or more sacks in his career, out of 154 career regular season games played.

4) Three sacks vs. Cardinals in 2021