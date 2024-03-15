Aaron Donald announces retirement

"The great players in our league elevate the people around them and Aaron has modeled the way for our team as long as I've been with the Rams," head coach Sean McVay said. "He's an elite competitor, someone who leads by example in a way that's authentic to him, and an exceptional teammate who inspires everyone around him to be the best version of themselves. As great of a player he is, he's an even better person. He is truly one of one and epitomizes everything that's right about sports. I will forever cherish the memories we've made and will always be grateful for how he poured everything into this game and into our team. He's meant a lot to me personally and to my family."