Aaron Donald selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Dec 19, 2022 at 04:43 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Another year, another Pro Bowl selection for Aaron Donald.

The Rams defensive lineman on Monday night was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, it was announced at the end of ESPN's Field Pass segment Monday night.

It is Donald's ninth-consecutive Pro Bowl nod, continuing a streak that began his rookie year in 2014. Those nine selections are third-most in franchise history behind Tom Mack (11) and Merlin Olsen (14).

Donald posted five sacks, 49 total tackles (10 for loss) and 11 QB hits while starting in the Rams' first 11 games prior to suffering a high ankle sprain against the Chiefs in Week 12. Despite being sidelined since that time, Donald's five sacks are tied with linebacker Bobby Wagner and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd for most on Los Angeles' defense.

Televised by ESPN, the reimagined 2023 Pro Bowl Games will take place Sunday, February 5 at 12 p.m. pacific time at Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas and feature multiple AFC vs. NFC events, including:

  • Three AFC vs. NFC flag football games
  • Skills challenges: A full-field relay race between six (6) AFC players and six (6) NFC players (Gridiron Gauntlet), an offensive and defensive lineman strength and speed competition (Move the Chains) and two fan-selected winners from Thursday's Skills competition competing for the title of 'Best Catch'

There will also be a live musical performance as well as postgame trophy and MVP celebrations.

Advertising