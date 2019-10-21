Aaron Donald moves into third on the Rams' all-time sack list

"It's a great accomplishment," Donald said. "Anytime you do things like that and try to leave your mark on this organization, leave a little legacy, you're going to feel good about it."

Donald, who also has four sacks on the season, now only trails Kevin Greene (72.5 career sacks) and Leonard Little (87.5) on the Rams' all-time list. However, he already has plenty of motivation to keep going.

"Just keep playing, keep trying to continue to make plays and trying to find ways to continue to be productive," Donald said.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Donald is playing at a high level, and the play he made against Ryan is similar to the ones they consistently see from him.