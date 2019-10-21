Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aaron Donald moves into third on the Rams' all-time sack list

Oct 21, 2019 at 02:55 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

ATLANTA – Rams DT Aaron Donald's performance against the Falcons on Sunday was one for the record books.

With his fourth quarter sack of QB Matt Ryan, Donald moved into sole possession of third place on the Rams' all-time list with 63.5 for his career.

"It's a great accomplishment," Donald said. "Anytime you do things like that and try to leave your mark on this organization, leave a little legacy, you're going to feel good about it."

Donald, who also has four sacks on the season, now only trails Kevin Greene (72.5 career sacks) and Leonard Little (87.5) on the Rams' all-time list. However, he already has plenty of motivation to keep going.

"Just keep playing, keep trying to continue to make plays and trying to find ways to continue to be productive," Donald said.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Donald is playing at a high level, and the play he made against Ryan is similar to the ones they consistently see from him.

"He's a great football player, and really he's an instrumental part of the success we've had up to this point," McVay said.

