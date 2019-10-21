Jalen Ramsey needs little time to make an impact for Rams

Even with a limited amount of information at his disposal, Ramsey made the most of it.

One of Ramsey's most commonly cited attributes since his arrival has been his intelligence, and had a major influence on how safety Eric Weddle – the Rams' primary defensive signal caller – was able to communicate with him.

"I was impressed (with) how much he understood what I was saying pre-snap," Weddle said. "Even seconds before the snap, I'd yell something out and I know he would understand what I'm saying, and it would help him put him in a different leverage or different spot on the field, knowing that I am anticipating what route he's going to get."

Weddle estimates L.A. has about 30 percent of its defense in to this point.