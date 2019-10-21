Dante Fowler Jr. produces career performance in Rams' win over Falcons

The second time, Fowler beat McGary again time but used a double swipe move for a sack fumble which McGary recovered with 39 seconds left until halftime. The third, he lined up one-on-one with Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews and got past him with a bull rush move with just under six and a half minutes to play in the third quarter.

"I just had my ears pinned back," Fowler said. "Offense did a good job of putting points up on the board and giving us opportunities to rush the passer, so I did a good job. Coach Henny (defensive line coach Eric Henderson) with the rush plan this week, so we executed it."

While playing alongside Ramsey in Jacksonville, Fowler recorded his first multiple-sack in their second game in the Jaguars defense. Back together again, Fowler did it in his first game during his second stint as a teammate of Ramsey.

Overall, it's the third time in Fowler's career he's registered at least two sacks in a single game. Two of those three have come in 15 career games with the Rams.