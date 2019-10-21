Dante Fowler Jr. produces career performance in Rams' win over Falcons

ATLANTA – Rams LB Dante Fowler Jr. has repeatedly said CB Jalen Ramsey is one of his favorite teammates he's had during his time in the NFL.
After his performance Sunday against the Falcons, it was easy to see why.
Reunited with Ramsey, Fowler accounted for three of Los Angeles' season-high five sacks in Sunday's 37-10 victory over Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
"Dante Fowler, what else can you say about him?" Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "To come away with three sacks (was big)."
The number was statistically significant for not only the Rams defense but Fowler as well. It marked the first time in his career that he registered three sacks in a single game.
All three came in a variety of ways.
His first came with 4:32 left in the first quarter and while lined up on the left edge, using a swim move to beat Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary one-on-one to get to QB Matt Ryan for a seven-yard loss.
The second time, Fowler beat McGary again time but used a double swipe move for a sack fumble which McGary recovered with 39 seconds left until halftime. The third, he lined up one-on-one with Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews and got past him with a bull rush move with just under six and a half minutes to play in the third quarter.
"I just had my ears pinned back," Fowler said. "Offense did a good job of putting points up on the board and giving us opportunities to rush the passer, so I did a good job. Coach Henny (defensive line coach Eric Henderson) with the rush plan this week, so we executed it."
While playing alongside Ramsey in Jacksonville, Fowler recorded his first multiple-sack in their second game in the Jaguars defense. Back together again, Fowler did it in his first game during his second stint as a teammate of Ramsey.
Overall, it's the third time in Fowler's career he's registered at least two sacks in a single game. Two of those three have come in 15 career games with the Rams.
In addition to the three sacks and forced fumble, Fowler also three tackles for loss and one pass breakup for Los Angeles' defense.