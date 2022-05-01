AJ Arcuri: "I'm fired up about this opportunity" 

Like some of his draft classmates, Arcuri offers positional versatility the Rams value. He started the first eight games of the 2021 season at right tackle before starting the remaining five at left tackle.

He indicated he's comfortable playing either position.

"I would say they're very much the same," Arcuri. "If somebody asked me, you get to decide which position you play, I'd probably just flip a coin."

Arcuri was the latest Big Ten addition to a Rams offensive line that includes former Wisconsin standouts David Edwards and Rob Havenstein and former Michigan State standout Brian Allen, whom he already knows having been roommates with his younger brother Matthew at Michigan State.

"I think it's awesome there's a lot of former Big Ten offensive lineman in that room," Arcuri said. "I'm just ready for this opportunity. I'm going to go out there and compete and do the best I can to provide value and find my place, find my home."

Whatever position that may be, he feels well-prepared for it based on his Big Ten background.