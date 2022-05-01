Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

AJ Arcuri: "I'm fired up about this opportunity" 

Apr 30, 2022 at 10:24 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – For former Michigan State offensive tackle A.J. Arcuri, it was a long wait to figure out his path to the NFL.

He spent six years at Michigan State, and as the 2022 NFL Draft rolled on, he would not hear his name called until the second-to-last pick.

The wait proved to be worth it when he was selected by the defending Super Bowl champion Rams with the 261st pick.

"It was surreal," Arcuri said during his video conference following his selection. "I'm fired up about this opportunity. It's something you dream about as a child, so just having my name called, it's something I'll remember for the rest of my life."

Like some of his draft classmates, Arcuri offers positional versatility the Rams value. He started the first eight games of the 2021 season at right tackle before starting the remaining five at left tackle.

He indicated he's comfortable playing either position.

"I would say they're very much the same," Arcuri. "If somebody asked me, you get to decide which position you play, I'd probably just flip a coin."

Arcuri was the latest Big Ten addition to a Rams offensive line that includes former Wisconsin standouts David Edwards and Rob Havenstein and former Michigan State standout Brian Allen, whom he already knows having been roommates with his younger brother Matthew at Michigan State.

"I think it's awesome there's a lot of former Big Ten offensive lineman in that room," Arcuri said. "I'm just ready for this opportunity. I'm going to go out there and compete and do the best I can to provide value and find my place, find my home."

Whatever position that may be, he feels well-prepared for it based on his Big Ten background.

"I think the Big Ten is definitely a strong league," Arcuri said. "You go against great d-linemen every week, so I think that's played a huge role in preparing me for this next opportunity ahead."

Related Content

news

Russ Yeast bringing versatility to Rams secondary

With experience playing cornerback and safety in college, new Rams defensive back Russ Yeast brings valuable positional flexibility to them.

news

Daniel Hardy bringing "relentless" work ethic to Rams

New Rams outside linebacker Daniel Hardy is ready to get to work.

news

Quentin Lake: "Meant to be" getting drafted by Rams

New Rams defensive back Quentin Lake gets to stay home in Los Angeles to begin his NFL career.

news

Three takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams select OT AJ Arcuri with 261st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri with the 261st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams select DB Russ Yeast with 253rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Kansas State defensive back Russ Yeast with the 253rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams select OLB Daniel Hardy with 235th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy with the 235th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams trade 218th pick to Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams have traded the 218th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Rams select DB Derion Kendrick with 212th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Georgia DB Derion Kendrick with the 212th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams select DB Quentin Lake with 211th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake with the 211th pick in the NFL Draft.

news

Getting drafted by Rams a "dream come true" for Kyren Williams

New Rams running back Kyren Williams is headed to the team he grew up rooting for as a child.

Advertising