Analysis: Rams' initial 53-man roster for 2022

The Rams reduced their roster to the 53-man limit on Tuesday. Here's a position-by-position look at Los Angeles' first 53-man roster of the 2022 season, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

Italicized names = rookies

QUARTERBACKS (3): Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins

Just like last season, the Rams elect to keep three quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster. Perkins once again made a strong case for the 53 with his preseason play. With both Wolford and Perkins playing in the preseason, Los Angeles' backup signal-callers have more live game experience.

RUNNING BACKS (4): Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr., Kyren Williams, Jake Funk

Los Angeles will have four running backs on its 53-man roster after carrying three at first in 2022. Williams is intriguing after head coach Sean McVay last week said that he would be a "big part" of what they're going to do this season.

WIDE RECEIVERS (7): Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson II, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Brandon Powell, Lance McCutcheon

Led by Kupp and Robinson, the Rams carry seven receivers on their initial 53-man roster. Atwell and Skowronek made positive progress during training camp and the preseason, and Powell brings speed. Cementing what seemed like a formality by the end of the preseason finale, fan favorite McCutcheon makes the roster. Jacob Harris was waived.

TIGHT ENDS (2): Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins

Higbee is a mainstay as the Rams' No. 1 tight end, but Hopkins slides into the No. 2 role after a strong preseason. One notable difference here is that the Rams are keeping two fewer players at this spot than they did on last year's initial 53-man roster.

OFFENSIVE LINE (8): Joe Noteboom, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Rob Havenstein, Alaric Jackson, Bobby Evans, Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Lots of familiar faces among this group, with Noteboom taking over as the Rams' starting left tackle and Shelton as the starting right guard.

Note: Rookie Logan Bruss was placed on Injured Reserve after suffering a season-ending torn ACL and MCL against the Texans in the second week of the preseason.

DEFENSIVE LINE (6): A'Shawn Robinson, Aaron Donald, Greg Gaines, Marquise Copeland, Michael Hoecht, Jonah Wiliams

The trio of Donald, Robinson and Gaines returns, each of whom played pivotal roles in the team's Super Bowl-winning playoff run last season. Robinson, who was an important piece to Los Angeles' stout run defense in the postseason, will be especially important to that phase again this year with Sebastian Joseph-Day departing in free agency. Hoecht was mentioned by Gaines as a young player who could take a step forward this season.

Note: Bobby Brown III was placed on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list for his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (5): Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis, Daniel Hardy, Keir Thomas

Although Von Miller and Ogbo Okoronkwo departed this offseason, there's still a decent amount of continuity among the edge defenders between Floyd, Hollins and Lewis. Thomas make a strong case to make the 53 with his performance in the preseason finale against the Bengals, likewise with Hardy in training camp and the preseason prior to his ankle injury.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4): Bobby Wagner, Ernest Jones, Christian Rozeboom, Jake Hummel

With Wagner in the fold, Jones is poised to potentially take a big step forward in his second season after a strong rookie year. Rozeboom is also on the initial 53 after starting last season on the Rams' practice squad. Hummel, an undrafted rookie out of Iowa State, set a Rams preseason record with 21 total tackles.

Note: Travin Howard was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. A player who begins the season on NFI can be activated after the team has played its first four regular season games, according to NFL.com.

CORNERBACKS (6): Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., Troy Hill, Robert Rochell, Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick

The cornerback position felt a lot like safety on last year's 53-man roster given the depth of the position. The difference this year, though, is the game experience between Ramsey, Long, Hill (who is back for his second stint with the Rams) and Rochell. Durant and Kendrick's fearless play in training camp and the preseason made a strong first impression.

SAFETIES (5): Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott, Jordan Fuller, Terrell Burgess, Russ Yeast

Three players with starting experience in Rapp, Scott and Fuller highlight this group. Yeast received praise for his performance on the back end of the Rams' defense in training camp and also played well in the preseason.

Rookie Quentin Lake was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. A player placed on this list must miss at least the team's first four games, according to NFL.com.

SPECIALISTS (3): Matt Gay (kicker), Riley Dixon (punter), Matthew Orzech (long snapper)

Gay begins his second full season with the Rams as their starting kicker, while Dixon is in his first as longtime punter Johnny Hekker's replacement after Hekker was released this spring. Orzech is in his second full season as the Rams' long snapper.

Transactions

To get to 53, the Rams made the following moves:

Waived/No Recall

WR Landen Akers

T A.J. Arcuri

T Chandler Brewer

DE Earnest Brown IV

TE Roger Carter

DB T.J. Carter

DE T.J. Carter

DT Elijah Garcia

LB Chris Garrett

DB Jake Gervase

DB Grant Haley

TE Jacob Harris

LB Anthony Hines

DB Daniel Isom

G Jeremiah Kolone

DB Duron Lowe

TE Jared Pinkney

T Max Pircher

RB Trey Ragas

G Jack Snyder

DE Brayden Thomas

WR Austin Trammell

DE Benton Whitley

Reserve/Injured

G Logan Bruss

Reserve/Non-Football Injury

LB Travin Howard

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

DB Quentin Lake

Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner