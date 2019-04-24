Analysis: What positions could be in play for the Rams at No. 31? 

OFFENSIVE LINE

If there's another position mocks have seemed to focus on in the lead up to this year's draft, it's offensive line.

That also makes sense, given the departures of two starters, left guard Rodger Saffold and center John Sullivan.

However, the Rams do have two players in line to start in their place — 2018 draft picks Joseph Noteboom for left guard, and Brian Allen for center.

Still, those two players were the depth pieces for last season. And so having them as starters does reduce the reserves Los Angeles has for that group. Plus, left tackle Andrew Whitworth and right guard Austin Blythe are heading into the final year of their respective contracts. So it stands to reason that the Rams could pick up another player — not necessarily to help immediately, but to contribute in the future.