Andrew Whitworth named Los Angeles Rams' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide

As the only starting tackle in the NFL at the age of 40, Andrew Whitworth continues to marvel the NFL community with his play on the field and his unique ability to galvanize teammates and others to address issues plaguing under-resourced communities in Los Angeles. Since joining the Rams in 2017, Whitworth has been a leader on and off the field and active in a variety of charitable efforts.

Most recently at the beginning of the 2021 season, Whitworth launched his "Big Whit Homes for LA Families" program and committed to donating $20,000 after each home game to repair homes in his home state of Louisiana and move Angelenos facing housing insecurity into affordable homes. In Los Angeles, Whitworth is working with non-profits to help individuals pay for rent and groceries, support down payments for homes, and furnish homes. Due to the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida in the state of Louisiana, Whitworth partnered with Rebuilding Together to help make essential repairs to homes damaged by the natural disaster and return them to livable conditions.

Earlier this year, Whitworth hosted more than 30 military veterans with Merging Vets and Players in a suite for a Rams home game at SoFi Stadium and served as the co-host for the team's annual Rams' Night for Wishes benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation for the fourth consecutive season. For the holidays this year, Whitworth is furnishing an apartment for a mother and her three children who are in the process of transitioning from a homeless shelter to permanent housing.

"I never forget the moments spent out in the community and I've appreciated the Rams and the job they have done to be my partner in making a difference for people who deserve our support. To me, one of the longest-lasting things we can do and one of the greatest impacts we can have is not only to win football games, but to win in the communities where we live. That's how you create a culture that expands outside your building," said Whitworth. "Sports in general is about support. I think of it as a father, and I'm there to support and watch them no different than a community is there to support and watch us every single week. My way of showing that support back is to make sure that I'm in the community helping people so they can take that next step they want to take in their life, the same way that I've been supported my entire career. I'm thankful for the opportunity to play in the NFL, but I'm most thankful for the opportunity to impact lives."

"From the moment Andrew became a Los Angeles Ram, he established himself as a cornerstone of our organization through his unmatched leadership, his commitment to serving others, and his ability to inspire those around him to be the best versions of themselves," said Rams Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Demoff. "We are grateful to have leaders like Andrew, who leaves us in awe with his ageless talent on the field and with his dedication to improving the lives of so many in our city and beyond."

In the wake of civil unrest that struck the nation following the death of George Floyd, Whitworth challenged his teammates to donate to social justice non-profits and he pledged to match all donations. As part of that effort, in 2020 alone, Whitworth contributed more than $215,000 to the players' social justice fund and supported 25 Los Angeles non-profits working to address education inequities, community-police relations, mentorship programming, prison reform/anti-recidivism, youth justice, workforce development, financial literacy, food insecurity and homelessness.

At the height of the pandemic in March of 2020, Whitworth also made a $250K donation to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the team's virtual Te'LA'thon for Los Angeles and support COVID-19 response efforts. Whitworth's contribution financed a total of 1 million meals that were distributed to Angelenos in need.

Whitworth also has funded Big Whit STEAM Labs at an elementary and middle school to help close the technology gap for low-income students and provide them opportunities to achieve upward mobility. Over the past four years, he has recruited teammates to join him for the Rams Night for Wishes to help Make-A-Wish raise more than $875,000 to grant wishes for children battling life threatening illnesses.