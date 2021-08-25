Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth hosts combat veterans in SoFi Stadium suite

Whitworth has been a longtime supporter of MVP. Last year, during the peak of COVID-19, Whitworth joined others in a virtual fundraiser to raise $100,000 for veterans and athletes impacted by COVID-19. In years prior, Whitworth and the Rams invited MVP veterans to the team practice facility to participate in workouts and discussions about the transitions for when the cleats and uniforms come off.

"It means to the world to have Andrew Whitworth as a member of MVP. It means he believes in what we are trying to accomplish here," said Beluscak. "No matter where you are in the world, whether you're a combat veteran or an athlete, you will face struggles and we are here to pick each other up. You always need a team, whether you're an athlete and you have a team on the sports field, or you're a veteran and you have a team in your unit. We're building each other up to the next level, and to have him see that is truly valuable because that means we are on the right path."