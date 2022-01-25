Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rapp on track to play vs. 49ers, plus updates on Ernest Jones and Joe Noteboom 

Jan 24, 2022
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth (knee) and safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) are both on track to play in Sunday's NFC Championship game against the 49ers (3:30 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Whitworth is responding well to treatment expected to practice this week, and Rapp – who has been in concussion protocol – has "ramped up some of the physical activity," according to McVay.

Meanwhile, the Rams will monitor offensive lineman Joe Noteboom – who started in place of Whitworth against the Bucs – this week after he suffered a strained pec on the Rams' game-winning drive on Sunday. Noteboom still finished the game, playing all 72 snaps.

Additionally, among the players who were designated for return from Injured Reserve last week, McVay said linebacker Ernest Jones has the best chance to come back this week.

