Anticipating the most compelling matchups of 2021

Tennessee made one of the more significant risk-reward selections of the first round considering Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley's injury history.

The Titans also handed out the second-biggest contract in free agency. Only Niners offensive tackle Trent Williams ($138 million) signed for more potential money than edge Bud Dupree was offered ($82.5 million) to leave Pittsburgh for the AFC South.

at Minnesota Vikings

If I could place this game on Thursday Night Football right now, I would, if only because of how spectacular the last meeting between these teams was in that same spotlight (Week 4, 2018).

But returning to U.S. Bank Stadium comes with a much different memory, one in which the Rams punched in an opening touchdown, only to see the Vikings score the next 27 unanswered (Week 11, 2017).

McVay and Kirk Cousins always make for good theater. However, the feature film has to be the first career collision between Ramsey and Minnesota phenom Justin Jefferson, who was All-Pro as a rookie receiver.

at Indianapolis Colts

We could go so many directions here, and the trip to Lucas Oil could easily rank higher on this list.

Some see Indianapolis as an AFC contender; Carson Wentz in a new uniform reunited with Frank Reich is a fascinating experiment; the Colts took edge rushers Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo (likely to redshirt after tearing his Achilles in January) with their first two picks, adding to a defensive arsenal that already includes All-Pro tackle DeForest Buckner and linebacker Darius Leonard (who happens to be the best-case projection for new Rams linebacker Ernest Jones).

But honestly? Just give me a camera isolated on Colts guard Quentin Nelson and Aaron Donald for a full game. That alone would be a ratings bonanza.

at Baltimore Ravens

I initially had this "17th game" a bit lower, but after Marcus Peters' recent comments, the trip to Baltimore has revamped intrigue.

The Ravens ran all over the Rams at the Coliseum in 2019 (285 yards rushing, to be exact), so there will be an element of get-back flying to BWI for what promises to be a physical test.

Meantime, Baltimore is attempting to elevate it's passing game, selecting Minnesota's Rashod Bateman with the 27th pick and signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal.

Detroit Lions

I don't even need to write this section, do I?

Two former No. 1 overall selections at quarterback, traded for each other, facing the franchises that drafted them for the first time.

When the schedule is announced, it will be interesting to see if the league is as invested in this storyline as the cities of Detroit and Los Angeles.

Chicago Bears

The Bears, again?

Yes, it feels like Chicago has been on the schedule a lot, lately. They're the new Saints, apparently.

This will be the fourth consecutive season colliding with the Bears, and the third straight here in Los Angeles.

However, the addition of draft darling Justin Fields injects new life into the rivalry. If this game is placed early on the schedule, might the rookie quarterback even make his NFL debut against Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey?

It's also worth noting that NFC North veteran Matthew Stafford has more career wins against Chicago (11) than any other opponent.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The defending Super Bowl champions invade the site of Super Bowl LVI.