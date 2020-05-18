Monday, May 18, 2020 12:13 PM

After stints in XFL, AAF, minicamps and tryouts, Austin MacGinnis excited for Rams opportunity

Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Austin MacGinnis isn't ready to give up on his dreams of being an NFL kicker just yet.

After spending time in two spring football leagues, minicamps and tryouts, signing with the Rams represents his latest chance at realizing them.

"I've always felt that I was good enough," MacGinnis said on a video conference call with reporters earlier this month. "I felt that if I stopped trying to achieve my dream, I would be selling myself short."

The former University of Kentucky standout joins CFL product Lirim Hajrullahu and Miami (Ohio) seventh-round pick Samuel Sloman in a training camp battle for former starting kicker Greg Zuerlein's old job, but getting to this point required some patience.

Following the conclusion of his college career, he attended the Chicago Bears' 2018 rookie minicamp. After trying out for the Bears again in early 2019, he signed with the Memphis Express of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football (AAF).

Six months after the AAF folded, MacGinnis' next opportunity came via the Dallas Renegades, who selected him in Phase 5 of the 2020 XFL Draft. He also tried out for the Dallas Cowboys in early December, according to multiple reports, but remaining with the Renegades worked out fine – his 10 for 10 mark on field goal attempts made him one of two XFL kickers with a perfect accuracy, and his 10 makes led the league.

MacGinnis also took on other jobs to help pay the bills. He was initially a credit analyst at a bank, then switched to a registered financial advisor to allow him more flexibility in his schedule to train for professional football opportunities. He ran kicking camps in the state of Kentucky as a branch-off of Mike McCabe, who was Rams punter Johnny Hekker's kicking coach as well.

"I was lucky enough that, even though I missed playing in the NFL for two years, I still stayed active in two spring leagues," MacGinnis said. "I've been in at least a rookie minicamp and NFL tryouts along the way, so I knew I was inching closer and kept getting better. Every combine I went to, I competed against guys who were in the NFL and had done well against them, so I knew it was a matter of time."

The XFL unfortunately was forced to cease operations on April 10 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, MacGinnis didn't have to wait long for his next shot in the NFL, agreeing to terms with the Rams three days later.

MacGinnis said someone once told him if you stay good enough for long enough, you would end up where you needed to be. He kept that in the back of his mind as he continued to pursue his NFL dream, and now it's led him to the Rams.

"I look forward to this next journey, competing against those guys," MacGinnis said. "Just really focusing on myself, because I know if I'm the best me, then that's going to be the best for the Rams."

Related Content

Early 2020 position outlook: Defensive line
news

Early 2020 position outlook: Defensive line

Our early position outlook series continues with a breakdown of the Rams' defensive line.  
What you might've missed: How Rams can utilize last year's Week 2 defensive performance against Saints in 2020
news

What you might've missed: How Rams can utilize last year's Week 2 defensive performance against Saints in 2020

The Los Angeles Rams held the New Orleans Saints to nine points in Week 2 last season, but the way L.A. limited New Orleans' Alvin Kamara deserves closer examination in the context of the upcoming season.
Lirim Hajrullahu at last gets a shot in the NFL
news

Lirim Hajrullahu at last gets a shot in the NFL

Signing with the Los Angeles Rams presents former CFL kicker Lirim Hajrullahu with his best chance yet at making an NFL roster.
Right tackle imperative to Rams O-line success in 2020
news

Right tackle imperative to Rams O-line success in 2020

J.B. Long details how Rams coaches seem confident about the experience and depth they see at the right tackle.
Early 2020 position outlook: Wide receiver
news

Early 2020 position outlook: Wide receiver

Our early 2020 position outlook series continues with the examination of a reconfigured wide receiver room. 
What you might've missed: Panthers game showed WR Robert Woods' value beyond passing attack
news

What you might've missed: Panthers game showed WR Robert Woods' value beyond passing attack

TheRams.com takes a closer look at wide receiver Robert Woods' Week 1 performance against the Panthers last season and explains why it matters for the 2020 season. 
Rams conclude virtual offseason program, set sights on training camp
news

Rams conclude virtual offseason program, set sights on training camp

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the end of the virtual offseason program and what lies ahead leading into training camp.
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets

Our 2020 offseason opponent breakdown series concludes with the Los Angeles Rams' Week 15 home opponent, the New York Jets. 
Early 2020 position outlook: Offensive line
news

Early 2020 position outlook: Offensive line

Continuing our early 2020 position outlook series, theRams.com examines an offensive line room with lots of options. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look the Los Angeles Rams' Week 14 Thursday Night Football opponent, the New England Patriots. 
Early 2020 position outlook: Running back
news

Early 2020 position outlook: Running back

What does the Rams' running back room look like as we approach the 2020 season? 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with the Los Angeles Rams' Week 13 and Week 17 matchups against the Arizona Cardinals. 

Advertising