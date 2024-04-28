Beaux Limmer: 'Best case scenario' being drafted to Rams and coached by former NFL center Ryan Wendell

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – An offensive lineman with extensive experience on the interior, Beaux Limmer will have a valuable teacher and mentor in Rams offensive line coach Ryan Wendell, who played center at a high level for eight NFL seasons.

"Best case scenario," Limmer said after being chosen by Los Angeles in the sixth round on Saturday. "I mean, he played what I did at a super high level, and he's gonna be able to catapult me into the next level I'm trying to go to, and teach me all the in and outs of the position. He knows it because he played it. Super blessed and super excited to be coached by Coach Wendell."

Limmer isn't familiar with the Rams and what they do along their offensive line, but was grateful for them giving him the opportunity to realize his professional dream – an opportunity he's eager to make the most of.

Limmer said he brings "sheer physical strength" to L.A.'s offensive line, bringing up how he performed in those workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I've had a couple videos of some stuff I can do in the weight room," Limmer said. "So that's one thing. And another thing is I think I'm an elite double-teamer. I think I get a lot of movement in the run game. So yeah, I'm an explosive player and I'm very strong. I'm also a smart player as well, so that's what the Rams are gonna be getting out of me in the next coming weeks, months and hopefully years."

Wendell spoke with Limmer at the Senior Bowl and at the combine, and Limmer said he also knew a member of the Rams' scouting staff had come to his high school a couple of days ago to ask about him.

Other than that, though, he didn't hear from them a lot during the pre-draft process, so it wasn't a foregone conclusion the Rams would select him.

He's happy they did.