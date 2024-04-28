 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Beaux Limmer: 'Best case scenario' being drafted to Rams and coached by former NFL center Ryan Wendell

Apr 27, 2024 at 07:12 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – An offensive lineman with extensive experience on the interior, Beaux Limmer will have a valuable teacher and mentor in Rams offensive line coach Ryan Wendell, who played center at a high level for eight NFL seasons.

"Best case scenario," Limmer said after being chosen by Los Angeles in the sixth round on Saturday. "I mean, he played what I did at a super high level, and he's gonna be able to catapult me into the next level I'm trying to go to, and teach me all the in and outs of the position. He knows it because he played it. Super blessed and super excited to be coached by Coach Wendell."

Limmer isn't familiar with the Rams and what they do along their offensive line, but was grateful for them giving him the opportunity to realize his professional dream – an opportunity he's eager to make the most of.

Limmer said he brings "sheer physical strength" to L.A.'s offensive line, bringing up how he performed in those workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I've had a couple videos of some stuff I can do in the weight room," Limmer said. "So that's one thing. And another thing is I think I'm an elite double-teamer. I think I get a lot of movement in the run game. So yeah, I'm an explosive player and I'm very strong. I'm also a smart player as well, so that's what the Rams are gonna be getting out of me in the next coming weeks, months and hopefully years."

Wendell spoke with Limmer at the Senior Bowl and at the combine, and Limmer said he also knew a member of the Rams' scouting staff had come to his high school a couple of days ago to ask about him.

Other than that, though, he didn't hear from them a lot during the pre-draft process, so it wasn't a foregone conclusion the Rams would select him.

He's happy they did.

"Super excited that they picked me and super excited to get there," Limmer said.

Related Content

news

3 takeaways from Les Snead and Sean McVay's press conference following Day 3 of 2024 NFL Draft: Common trait across all 10 picks, four selections used on defensive front, what impact those four players could have on defense 

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference after the conclusion of Rounds 4-7 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Pick 254 meant to be for KT Leveston

New Rams offensive lineman KT Leveston reacts to being drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Jordan Whittington eager to learn from Cooper Kupp

New Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington reacts to being drafted by the team in the sixth round of this year's draft. 
news

Joshua Karty excited about opportunity with Rams

New Rams kicker Joshua Karty reacts to getting drafted in the sixth round by the team in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select OL KT Leveston with 254th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston with the 254th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

In getting drafted by Rams, Tyler Davis reunites with former Clemson teammate Davis Allen

New Rams defensive lineman Tyler Davis reacts to getting drafted in the sixth round by the team in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select OL Beaux Limmer with 217th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer with the 217th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select WR Jordan Whittington with 213th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington with the 213th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select K Joshua Karty with 209th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Stanford kicker Joshua Karty with the 209th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select DL Tyler Davis with 196th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis with the 196th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Getting drafted by Rams gives Brennan Jackson a full-circle homecoming

New Rams linebacker Brennan Jackson reacts to being drafted by the team in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Advertising