Behind the Grind extra: Matthew Stafford

While the lasting images for many fans last season may be the confetti falling and players hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at SoFi Stadium, Stafford's biggest takeaway from Year 1 was the adversity overcome to get to that point.
"Biggest lesson I learned from last season, I think, is it's never easy," Stafford said in Behind The Grind. "People see the end product, they see us hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, but it was a struggle."
While the Rams enjoyed a successful first half of the season with a 7-1 start through their first eight games, they hit a small bump with three straight losses in November, and later dealt with injuries to key players – like wide receiver Robert Woods and safety Jordan Fuller – as well as a COVID-19 outbreak.
"I definitely can be better in all aspects, and will continue to work to try to be that way," Stafford said following the Rams' Monday Night Football loss to the 49ers in San Francisco.
Indeed, he and the Rams would rebound, riding winning five of their final six regular season games into playoff momentum that carried over into that Super Bowl LVI-winning postseason run. Stafford finished the regular season tying his career-high in passing touchdowns in a single season with 41, then led three consecutive game-winning drives in the playoffs to help the Rams become world champions.