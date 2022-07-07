Behind the Grind extra: Matthew Stafford

During the offseason program, that process began without Stafford throwing the ball, but he still got plenty of valuable work and reps in at a jog-through pace as the Rams emphasized an "above-the-neck" approach to organized team activities this spring.

"I don't know if there was a time," Stafford said on June 8, when a reporter asked if he's ever had a period where he took that many reps without throwing. "I've definitely dealt with injuries throughout my career that have kind of limited me in certain ways, but we do as good a job here as anywhere I've ever been of being able to practice and make that practice feel – stress people above the neck, get the tempo, get the communication, force all that stuff without really tearing people's bodies down.