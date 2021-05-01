Rams select WR Ben Skowronek with 249th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek with the 249th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Despite missing two games due to injury last year, 6-foot-3, 220-pound Skowronek he returned to finish with 29 receptions for 439 yards and five touchdowns in eight games for the College Football Playoff-qualifying Fighting Irish in his lone season with the program.
He originally joined Notre Dame as a graduate transfer from Northwestern, where he totaled 110 receptions for 1,417 yards and eight touchdowns across 43 career games in four seasons.
