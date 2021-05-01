Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams select WR Ben Skowronek with 249th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

May 01, 2021 at 03:34 PM
The Los Angeles Rams have selected Notre Dame wide receiver ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿ with the 249th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Despite missing two games due to injury last year, 6-foot-3, 220-pound Skowronek he returned to finish with 29 receptions for 439 yards and five touchdowns in eight games for the College Football Playoff-qualifying Fighting Irish in his lone season with the program.

He originally joined Notre Dame as a graduate transfer from Northwestern, where he totaled 110 receptions for 1,417 yards and eight touchdowns across 43 career games in four seasons.

PHOTOS: Meet WR Ben Skowronek

Take a look at photos of wide receiver Ben Skowronek from his time at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) during warmup before an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) makes a touchdown reception against Boston College defensive back Deon Jones (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) celebrates as he goes in the end zone past Pittsburgh defensive back A.J. Woods (25) for a touchdown after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) makes a catch over Pittsburgh defensive back Marquis Williams (14) and takes it in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) runs the ball during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) evades Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13)*during a carry in the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
National Team wide receiver Ben Skowronek of Notre Dame (81) catches a pass during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) makes a touchdown catch past Pittsburgh defensive back Marquis Williams (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) makes a touchdown reception against Boston College defensive back Brandon Sebastian (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
