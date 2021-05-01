Rams select RB Jake Funk with 233rd pick

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Maryland running back Jake Funk with the 233rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Funk was a Third Team All-Big Ten selection as a redshirt senior in 2020 after rushing 60 times for 516 yards and three touchdowns in five games. His 8.6 yards per carry ranked second in the FBS and first in the Big ten. He also recorded 10 catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.
As a redshirt junior in 2019, he posted 17 carries for 183 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in the Terrapins' first three games before suffering a season-ending torn ACL against Temple on September 14. This came after a wrist injury and torn ACL limited him to three games during his true junior season in 2018.
However, when healthy as a sophomore in 2017, he returned nine kickoffs for 166 yards and rushed 27 times for 145 yards and four touchdowns in a reserve role in 12 games. As a true freshman in 2016, he returned three kickoffs for 49 yards and rushed 29 times for 136 yards and one rushing touchdown in a reserve role in 13 games.
