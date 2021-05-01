Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams select RB Jake Funk with 233rd pick

May 01, 2021 at 03:03 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Maryland running back ﻿Jake Funk﻿ with the 233rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Funk was a Third Team All-Big Ten selection as a redshirt senior in 2020 after rushing 60 times for 516 yards and three touchdowns in five games. His 8.6 yards per carry ranked second in the FBS and first in the Big ten. He also recorded 10 catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

As a redshirt junior in 2019, he posted 17 carries for 183 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in the Terrapins' first three games before suffering a season-ending torn ACL against Temple on September 14. This came after a wrist injury and torn ACL limited him to three games during his true junior season in 2018.

However, when healthy as a sophomore in 2017, he returned nine kickoffs for 166 yards and rushed 27 times for 145 yards and four touchdowns in a reserve role in 12 games. As a true freshman in 2016, he returned three kickoffs for 49 yards and rushed 29 times for 136 yards and one rushing touchdown in a reserve role in 13 games.

PHOTOS: Meet RB Jake Funk

Take a look at photos of running back Jake Funk from his time at Maryland.

Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) dives for a touchdown in front of Syracuse defensive back Eric Coley (34) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
1 / 11

Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) dives for a touchdown in front of Syracuse defensive back Eric Coley (34) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

Will Newton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland running back Jake Funk runs with the ball against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. Rutgers won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
2 / 11

Maryland running back Jake Funk runs with the ball against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. Rutgers won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland running back Jake Funk, center, runs with the ball as Howard defensive back Kwantay Anderson (1) and wide receiver Antoine Murray (8) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 79-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
3 / 11

Maryland running back Jake Funk, center, runs with the ball as Howard defensive back Kwantay Anderson (1) and wide receiver Antoine Murray (8) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 79-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) dives in for a touchdown against Minnesota defensive back Jordan Howden (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 45-44 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
4 / 11

Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) dives in for a touchdown against Minnesota defensive back Jordan Howden (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 45-44 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Howard linebacker Quinton Hill (30) is blocked by Maryland tight end Noah Barnes, right, as Jake Funk, left, runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 79-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
5 / 11

Howard linebacker Quinton Hill (30) is blocked by Maryland tight end Noah Barnes, right, as Jake Funk, left, runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 79-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) celebrates with offensive lineman Ellis McKennie (68) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
6 / 11

Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) celebrates with offensive lineman Ellis McKennie (68) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

Will Newton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland running back Jake Funk runs with the ball against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
7 / 11

Maryland running back Jake Funk runs with the ball against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) celebrates his second-quarter touchdown run with teammates during an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
8 / 11

Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) celebrates his second-quarter touchdown run with teammates during an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Maryland running back Jake Funk runs with the ball against Howard during the second half of an NCAA college football game in College Park, Md. Funk and Tayon Fleet-Davis will likely receive the brunt of the carries, at least at the season's outset. Fleet-Davis, a senior, has 589 yards in offense and 10 touchdowns. Funk has 31 games of experience despite missing the final nine games in 2019 with a knee injury. Moreover, as Locksley enters his second season as the helm, he deals with quarterback Josh Jackson opting out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Tyrrell Pigrome has transferred to Western Kentucky. Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa and redshirt freshman Lance Legendre have been competing for the starting spot this fall. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
9 / 11

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Maryland running back Jake Funk runs with the ball against Howard during the second half of an NCAA college football game in College Park, Md. Funk and Tayon Fleet-Davis will likely receive the brunt of the carries, at least at the season's outset. Fleet-Davis, a senior, has 589 yards in offense and 10 touchdowns. Funk has 31 games of experience despite missing the final nine games in 2019 with a knee injury. Moreover, as Locksley enters his second season as the helm, he deals with quarterback Josh Jackson opting out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Tyrrell Pigrome has transferred to Western Kentucky. Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa and redshirt freshman Lance Legendre have been competing for the starting spot this fall. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State receiver K.J. Hill, right, returns a punt as Maryland defender Jake Funk chases him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
10 / 11

Ohio State receiver K.J. Hill, right, returns a punt as Maryland defender Jake Funk chases him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete
Maryland running back Jake Funk, center, scores a touchdown on a run against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
11 / 11

Maryland running back Jake Funk, center, scores a touchdown on a run against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
