Bobby Brown III excited to learn from Aaron Donald

Brown knows something about being a disruptive presence himself, having registered 7.5 tackles for loss (out of 22 total tackles) and a team-high 5.5 sacks for the Aggies last year. He was asked by a reporter if there were any aspects of his game that he could compare with Donald style-wise, but Brown made it clear Donald is in a league of his own.

While Brown won't be making comparisons, one thing he will be doing is paying close attention.

"He has a completely different body type and play style than I do, but I will definitely take any advice from him. Any of it," Brown said. "I don't care what it is. He can tell me how to write on a piece of paper and I'll take it."

Brown did, however, succinctly describe his own game.

"Disruptive," he said. "Period. Point-blank."

It's a description Rams defensive line coach and run game coordinator Eric Henderson would appreciate, having worked extensively with a player who personifies it in Donald.