Opposing View: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on preparing for Rams offense under Baker Mayfield 

Dec 15, 2022 at 01:23 PM
Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield did the seemingly improbable with his new team, leading its offense and a comeback win over the Raiders despite having roughly 40 hours to learn the system.

This week, Mayfield has his first "normal" week of preparation. Now, the challenge for opponents is figuring out how to prepare for a Mayfield-led offense that has one game's worth of film on it.

"I think you look at the totality of the scheme," LaFleur told Green Bay reporters Thursday. "Obviously we've played each other quite a bit over the last couple of years, or twice in the last two years. There's a lot of familiarity within the (coaching) staffs of, a lot of us have worked together and so we kind of know what we like. But sometimes you can overthink things as well. There's a lot of similarities whether it's offensively or on defense in the schemes. It's going to come down to who can go out there and execute the best."

Mayfield's Rams debut saw him complete 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards and the game-winning touchdown in Los Angeles' 17-16 win over Las Vegas on Thursday Night Football, a performance that garnered NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

While Mayfield has only faced the Packers once before in his career, he's not that far removed from that game – it took place on Christmas Day last year, Week 16, and was a narrow 24-22 loss for the Browns at Lambeau Field.

The Rams take on the Packers in Green Bay Monday night at 5:15 p.m. pacific time, with ESPN televising the contest nationally and ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles locally.

