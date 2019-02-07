Blythe takes advantage of opportunity to become key member of Rams OL in 2018

But speaking to therams.com just after concluding his first season as a full-time starter, Blythe was grateful for his opportunity.

"We had a great season, we played in the Super Bowl — nobody can really take that away from us. But something to take away from the result of the Super Bowl is that we can always keep improving, we can always keep learning as a team and individually," Blythe said. "Myself, I'll never stop trying to improve and I think if my performance in the Super Bowl is anything, it just gives proof that nobody is a perfect player. Just going to continue to keep trying to improve and already looking forward to OTAs and to camp next year."

Blythe said to that point he hadn't watched Super Bowl LIII back — and he wasn't sure if he would in the near future. He wasn't happy with his own play, and, certainly, the game's ultimate result.

The right guard did, however, say that overall he really enjoyed playing football this year for Los Angeles, and it's not something he takes lightly.