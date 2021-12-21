Bryce Perkins, Chris Garrett, Terrell Lewis and Anthony Hines III inactive for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams quarterback ﻿Bryce Perkins﻿, outside linebacker ﻿Chris Garrett﻿, outside linebacker ﻿Terrell Lewis﻿ and linebacker ﻿Anthony Hines III﻿ are inactive for this afternoon's game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium (4 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Meanwhile, running back Jake Funk and linebacker Travin Howard are both active for Los Angeles after being activated off of Injured Reserve Tuesday morning. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Sunday he expected both players to play.

Overall, the Rams have 52 players on the roster, with 48 active for the game.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Bryce Perkins

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis

LB Anthony Hines III

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

QB Jacob Eason