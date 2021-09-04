Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Bryce Perkins' patience pays off

Sep 04, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – For more than a year, quarterback Bryce Perkins patiently worked behind the scenes, trying to maximize every opportunity.

On Tuesday, it all paid off by earning a spot on the Rams' initial 53-man roster.

"I mean, it feels awesome," Perkins told theRams.com after Wednesday's practice. "I definitely wanted to open the offseason, really wanted to come back to training camp a better version of myself than I did in OTAs, and I really worked hard. I was going in with the mindset that I put the work in, and then whatever else happens, I'll be able to walk out of that really knowing that I got better personally. So everything worked out. I'm super excited. My family's excited for me. And now it just makes me want to work even harder, to elevate even more."

The accomplishment is all the more impressive when considering Perkins' path.

He originally joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia last year, and was among the many offensive rookies across the league who first began learning their schemes and systems in a virtual offseason program. Between preseason games and joint practices getting canceled and spending the majority of his first season on their practice squad – he was inactive after being promoted ahead of their divisional round playoff game against the Packers – the closest thing to live game reps before this year's three preseason games was the action he saw in a pair of intra-squad scrimmages.

While quarterback John Wolford handled scout team duties – meaning, being responsible for simulating an opponent's offensive tendencies for the Rams' defense in practice – Perkins still got valuable mental reps of the offense from watching him. Perkins credits the experience with helping him gain a greater understanding of the offense, which was further evidenced by the way he operated it across three preseason games last month.

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, who also coaches the team's quarterbacks, was proud of Perkins' achievement, given how much time they had invested into his development over the last year-plus.

"That was a lot of fun for me from start to finish," said O'Connell, when asked what he had seen from Perkins over the last 3-4 weeks. "We obviously had a little bit limited offseason last year, no offseason leading into training camp. It was really no exposure to him other than some Zoom meetings before last year's training camp started. And then we start going to work with Bryce, and him and I set out on a plan that would culminate with him playing in these preseason games at a really high level, and I cannot tell you how proud I am of him for the work he put in behind the scenes to be prepared to play. Not always the most easiest of circumstances in those games, as you guys well know, but for him to lead that group, improve every single time he went out there, give us chances – I know we didn't come away with any victories – but for that group, he was leading out there and to put us in position to try to win football games."

Even those who haven't been around Perkins as long have seen improvement in that short amount of time.

"The strides he's made since I even got here and saw him for the first time really ever this spring and to where he is now – just really proud of him and it's a testament to him and the work that he has put into it," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said after Tuesday's practice. "This is really important to him. You can tell the way he goes about his business. And then obviously he feels so prepared that he goes out there and plays the way he plays in the preseason games, which is awesome and really fun to watch."

As Perkins alluded to earlier, though, he knows the work is not done.

He was reminded as much when he spoke with his family to share the good news.

"I told my peoples," Perkins said. "My mom and brother and pop called me, super excited. My mom was like, 'Man, it's go-time now even more.' She knows the job's not done. She's excited for me, she wants me to work even harder to keep on improving."

Related Content

news

Jordan Fuller grateful for team captain opportunity

Entering just his second NFL season, Rams safety Jordan Fuller was voted a team captain by his teammates. 
news

Johnny Hekker: "Humbled for the opportunity to come back" 

With his situation now settled, punter Johnny Hekker is glad to remain with the Rams. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Jordan Fuller and Johnny Hekker look ahead to start of 2021 season

Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, safety Jordan Fuller and punter Johnny Hekker turn their attention to the beginning of the 2021 regular season. 
news

Top takeaways from Les Snead's press conference on initial 53-man roster

Here's what stood out from general manager Les Snead's press conference on the Rams' initial 53-man roster. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell shares impressions of running back Sony Michel and Rams tight ends, Raheem Morris on outside linebackers 

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell gives his thoughts on how running back Sony Michel has looked so far as well as the tights, while defensive coordinator Raheem 
news

Rams name 2021 season captains

The Los Angeles Rams have announced their captains for the 2021 season. 
news

Rams sign 14 players to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams bring back 14 players to their practice squad. 
news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's press conference on initial 53-man roster

Here's what stood out from head coach Sean McVay's press conference on the  initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to initial 53-man roster

Rams head coach Sean McVay talks about the initial 53-man roster, while quarterback Matthew Stafford discusses the group of receivers he'll be working with. 
news

Rams trade punter Corey Bojorquez to Packers

The Los Angeles Rams have traded punter Corey Bojorquez to the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Analysis: Rams' initial 53-man roster for 2021

A position-by-position breakdown of the Rams' first 53-man roster heading into the 2021 season. 
Advertising