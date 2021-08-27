Bryce Perkins shares his football idol & why he wears a white glove on gamedays in Rams Revealed podcast Ep. 66

As Rams quarterback ﻿Bryce Perkins﻿ led a potential game-winning touchdown drive against the Raiders last Saturday night, you might have wondered about the white glove on his left hand.

Inside SoFi Stadium, it was 72 degrees, and the ETFE canopy ensures there will never be any precipitation on the field (not that it was raining in mid-August in Inglewood).

So on this week's Rams Revealed, we asked the 24-year-old about whether the accessory on his non-throwing hand served any functional purpose or was purely a fashion statement.

"I always really wore it," Perkins said referring to his youth football days. "It served no purpose besides I see other quarterbacks have it on so I was like, 'That's kind of swaggy, so let me go ahead and put this on'."

Indeed, as the Rams prepare to head to Denver, it's worth noting that Teddy "Two Gloves" Bridgewater is competing for the Broncos starting job and plays with gloves on both hands. Seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady is the most prominent example of the one-glove look.

But Perkins says he draws inspiration from a different, former NFL signal-caller.

"Mike Vick was my idol growing up," Perkins told us.

Which was an interesting revelation in light of what we discussed earlier in the conversation – that the most fun he'd ever had playing football was leading Virginia to a rivalry win over Virginia Tech in 2019.

Fiercely loyal 'Hoos fans will surely give Perkins a pass for his admiration of the Hokies legend.

"Hey, great is great," said Perkins, who as a child had a framed picture of Vick. "As soon as I switched to quarterback, I wanted to put that glove on the non-throwing hand."

The Rams released Duck Hodges from their preseason roster earlier this week, leaving Perkins alone on the depth chart behind Matthew Stafford and John Wolford.

Sean McVay said that Wolford will dress in Denver, but the intention is for Perkins to play the entire preseason finale.