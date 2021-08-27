Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Bryce Perkins shares his football idol & why he wears a white glove on gamedays in Rams Revealed podcast Ep. 66

Aug 26, 2021 at 06:48 PM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

As Rams quarterback ﻿Bryce Perkins﻿ led a potential game-winning touchdown drive against the Raiders last Saturday night, you might have wondered about the white glove on his left hand.

Inside SoFi Stadium, it was 72 degrees, and the ETFE canopy ensures there will never be any precipitation on the field (not that it was raining in mid-August in Inglewood).

So on this week's Rams Revealed, we asked the 24-year-old about whether the accessory on his non-throwing hand served any functional purpose or was purely a fashion statement.

"I always really wore it," Perkins said referring to his youth football days. "It served no purpose besides I see other quarterbacks have it on so I was like, 'That's kind of swaggy, so let me go ahead and put this on'."

Indeed, as the Rams prepare to head to Denver, it's worth noting that Teddy "Two Gloves" Bridgewater is competing for the Broncos starting job and plays with gloves on both hands. Seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady is the most prominent example of the one-glove look.

But Perkins says he draws inspiration from a different, former NFL signal-caller.

"Mike Vick was my idol growing up," Perkins told us.

Which was an interesting revelation in light of what we discussed earlier in the conversation – that the most fun he'd ever had playing football was leading Virginia to a rivalry win over Virginia Tech in 2019.

Fiercely loyal 'Hoos fans will surely give Perkins a pass for his admiration of the Hokies legend.

"Hey, great is great," said Perkins, who as a child had a framed picture of Vick. "As soon as I switched to quarterback, I wanted to put that glove on the non-throwing hand."

The Rams released Duck Hodges from their preseason roster earlier this week, leaving Perkins alone on the depth chart behind Matthew Stafford and John Wolford.

Sean McVay said that Wolford will dress in Denver, but the intention is for Perkins to play the entire preseason finale.

For more on the electric second-year quarterback, including his remarkable recovery from a broken neck, you can find a video version of Rams Revealed on YouTube. The podcast is also available on Apple and Spotify.

Related Content

news

Sony Michel: "I'm going to just try to be the best version of me, the best player I can be, whatever they ask"

New Rams running back Sony Michel is ready to fill whatever role is asked of him as he gets acclimated to his new team. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey react to Thursday's intra-squad scrimmage; Sony Michel talks joining Rams

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey had to say about Thursday's intra-squad scrimmage, and what new running back Sony Michel had to say on getting traded to the Rams. 
news

McVay: A'Shawn Robinson to undergo minor procedure on knee, will miss "the next few weeks" 

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Thursday that defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson will undergo a minor procedure on his knee and be out "the next few weeks." 
news

Five things to know about new Rams RB Sony Michel

Here are five things Rams fans should know about running back Sony Michel. 
news

Les Snead: Sony Michel brings "a flavor, a genre" that complements Rams backfield

Rams general manager Les Snead details what made Sony Michel an appealing addition to the their offense and how he fits in with their current group of running backs. 
news

Rams trade for Patriots running back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Rams have acquired running back Sony Michel in a trade with the New England Patriots.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell talk final week of preseason

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell had to say about the first two days of practice what the rest of the final week of the preseason 
news

Rams roster at 80 players

The Rams' roster currently stands at 80 players following reductions made Monday and Tuesday. 
news

First Look: Rams travel to Denver to wrap up preseason against Broncos

An early preview of Saturday's preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay on preseason finale plans for quarterback position, Matthew Stafford on evaluation of Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the approach to the quarterback position for this Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos, while quarterback Matthew Stafford details what he's seen out of wide receivers Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell. 
news

Chris Garrett makes presence felt vs. Raiders

Rams rookie outside linebacker Chris Garrett made an impact in a short amount of time on Saturday against the Raiders. 
Advertising