With bye week at midpoint of season, Rams get time to reflect and prepare for crucial stretch

Nov 02, 2020 at 10:49 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Similar to last year, the bye week falls right at the halfway point of the 2020 season for the Rams.

A 5-3 through the first eight games provides confidence, but they also recognize that there's still room to improve as the second half of the season approaches.

"We've got some time to reflect, get away from it, come back," Rams quarterback Jared Goff said during his postgame video conference. "We're 5-3, we're right in it. We've got to win some games though. Got some gritty games coming up and we'll be ready."

From wide receiver Robert Woods' perspective, the common thread between Los Angeles' wins and losses in the first half of the season was the offense's ability to get off to fast starts and sustain that tempo throughout the game.

In the their first four wins, the Rams scored a touchdown on their first offensive possession in each game, averaging 8.5 plays and 4.5 minutes on each of those possessions. Their fifth win – Week 7 against the Bears – was an exception; however, they bounced back and mounted a five-play, 2.5-minute, touchdown-scoring drive on their second offensive series.

In their first two losses, the Rams didn't score until the second quarter. In their third loss, a sack-fumble by defensive lineman Aaron Donald set up a three-play, 15-yard touchdown-scoring drive, but the Rams' own turnovers made it difficult to replicate that success.

"I've been saying the same thing for a while now, got to start fast and play consistent throughout the whole game," Woods said during his postgame press conference. "You see our defense playing and play well. It's really just playing consistent, starting fast."

Week 8 aside, the Rams have otherwise been able to overcome deficits and slow starts thanks to the performance of their defense after halftime.

The Rams' defense has allowed seven or fewer points in the second half in seven of their first eight games, also coming up with timely turnovers that have helped spark rallies or clinch victories.

That said, it's not a reason for L.A.'s defense, offense or special teams to be complacent during the bye week.

"I think that Woods said it best, don't take this week off, find something you can get better at, watch film, just improve your game," Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers said during his postgame video conference. "Don't take this week as a week off to do whatever you want to do. Actually stay in tune, stay with it and come back ready to go."

As Goff alluded to, Los Angeles' record has it positioned a half game behind Arizona for second in the NFC West standings entering Week 9. Those standings overall: 6-1 Seattle, 5-2 Arizona, 5-3 Los Angeles, 4-4 San Francisco.

At the same time, the Rams face the Seahawks, Buccaneers, 49ers and Cardinals – all of which have a combined 20-9 record – coming out of their bye week. With that kind of stretch on the horizon, now is the time to rectify mistakes and prevent them from repeating down the road.

"We won five out of the eight, probably could have won six, maybe seven, depends on who you ask," Rams safety John Johnson III said. "We're playing some good football, we're seeing some good flashes but we really want to play our best football in late November and December, so that's what we're working towards."

PHOTOS: Rams take on Miami Dolphins for Week 8

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Miami Dolphins for Week 8 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Rams look to improve their record to 6-2 before heading into the bye week!

TOWL1359
1 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0872
2 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0850
3 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL9668
4 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0951
5 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL9708
6 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0963
7 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL9890
8 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
__JCR_4178
9 / 50
JC RUIZ PHOTOGRAPHY/2020
TOWL9956
10 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL9942
11 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL9935
12 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0990
13 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL9915
14 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0013
15 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL9874
16 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0988
17 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0025
18 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0252
19 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0224
20 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0180
21 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0217
22 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0194
23 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0244
24 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0311
25 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0298_B
26 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL1065
27 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL1076
28 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL1082
29 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL1058
30 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL1068
31 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0492
32 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0475
33 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0485
34 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL9933
35 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0842
36 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0844
37 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL0989
38 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL1033
39 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL1213
40 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL1239
41 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL1258
42 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL1449
43 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL1191
44 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL1670
45 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL1509
46 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL1191
47 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL1670
48 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL1509
49 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL1754
50 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

McVay: Darrell Henderson Jr. "is good," Jalen Ramsey "feeling better"

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the statuses of running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and cornerback Jalen Ramsey heading into the bye week. 
news

Segundo cuarto de pesadilla condena a los Rams en Miami

El coach Sean McVay promete que trabajará para que un juego como el del domingo no se repita jamás
news

From the Podium: Rams react to 28-17 loss at Dolphins

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety John Johnson III, wide receiver Robert Woods, quarterback Jared Goff and defensive lineman Michael Brockers' postgame virtual media sessions. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Dolphins 28-17

A quick recap of the Rams' 28-17 Week 8 loss to the Dolphins. 
news

Tyler Higbee active, A'Shawn Robinson inactive for Rams-Dolphins

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 8 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Dolphins

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, October 31. 
news

A'Shawn Robinson excited to be back

Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson was officially activated to the 53-man roster Friday and is eager to make an impact.
news

Rams pueden completar primera mitad de la temporada como líderes

Viajan a Miami para darle la bienvenida a Tua Tagovailoa; si ganan y Seattle pierde, L.A. quedaría en la cima del Oeste
news

Injury Report 10/30: Tyler Higbee game-time decision for Rams-Dolphins

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins. 
news

Game Preview: Rams head back East to take on Tua and the Dolphins for Week 8

J.B. Long examines how the addition of A'Shawn Robinson should help an already stout defense and talks about the opportunities for Jared Goff and the offense.
news

Kai Forbath's Los Angeles Rams homecoming a dream come true

New Rams kicker Kai Forbath is excited to get a chance to kick for his hometown team. 

Advertising