Cam Akers out for Sunday's Week 16 game at Seahawks with high ankle sprain

Dec 21, 2020 at 06:42 PM
Stu Jackson

Running back Cam Akers sustained a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Jets and will miss at least this week's game against the Seahawks as a result, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters during a video conference Monday evening.

"He is a war daddy, but he's going to be out for at least the next week or so," McVay said. "He's a tough kid, man, the way he battled through, but he does have a high ankle sprain which is usually a couple weeks."

Akers appeared to sustain the injury after a 1-yard run early in the second quarter, getting up and walking gingerly to the sideline after the play. He returned to the field with 3:55 left until halftime with his left ankle taped up and still finished with 15 carries for 63 yards, both team-highs.

McVay indicated it's too early to know who will handle the role of lead running back against Seattle with Akers out.

"They'll both get work," McVay said, referring to Darrell Henderson Jr. and Malcolm Brown. "As far as the specifics, not really sure. We're just getting into the initial parts of the gameplan. I mean, literally, we just got that information about Cam a couple hours ago, so it's all relatively new. We'll talk to those guys first and we'll develop a gameplan, but I can tell you that both of those guys will be heavily involved."

Among other injury updates, McVay said "I don't think so" when asked if this was the week linebacker Micah Kiser (knee) and safety Taylor Rapp (knee) would be removed from Injured Reserve. McVay also said the team placed defensive lineman Eric Banks on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

