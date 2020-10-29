Rams Legend Cameron Lynch Selected for NFL Legends Development Program

Oct 29, 2020 at 02:07 PM

In its fifth year, the NFL LEGENDS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM provides players with the opportunity to explore careers in football by gaining business experience and exposure in the league office.

CAMERON LYNCH, who was nominated for the 2020 program by the Los Angeles Rams, will join the NFL Football Operations department with a focus on supporting the Legends Community and content development. Launched in 2013, the NFL Legends Community celebrates, embraces and connects players with each other, their teams and the league.

"I am grateful for the opportunity that the NFL Legends Development Program has provided me with," said LYNCH. "My goal is to serve and support the people within the NFL community, and create meaningful relationships along the way!"

In addition to communicating available benefits and opportunities, the NFL Legends Community provides unique offerings for players to engage year-round. Since created seven years ago, more than 11,000 former NFL players have joined the community.

Lynch enjoyed a four-year NFL career (2015-18) at linebacker, spending time with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Undrafted out of Syracuse in 2015, Lynch signed with the Rams and appeared in all 16 games for the team as a rookie that season. He then spent time with Tampa Bay throughout the next three seasons, appearing in 39 games for the Buccaneers, while briefly rejoining the Rams at the end of the 2017 season.

"The NFL Legends Development program was created to provide players an opportunity to stay in the game," said TRACY PERLMAN, NFL Senior Vice President of Football Communications and Marketing. "So many legends want to explore additional opportunities to continue their football career. This program gives them a chance to deepen their understanding of the business side of the industry while broadening their experience." 

In addition to further developing professional skills and contributing to the success of the game, participants will be paired with an executive-level mentor for the duration of their assignment.

For more information on the NFL Legends Community, visit https://operations.nfl.com/ and follow @NFLLegends on social.

Related Content

news

Rams host virtual "Vamos Rams" PLAY 60 Character Camp for Inglewood Unified students

The camp included videos that featured players, cheerleaders, and team mascot Rampage
news

"What Do You Do with A Chance?" Jared Goff reads to Inglewood Unified Students at Kelso Elementary

For the past two weeks, Goff has spent his off days reading to Inglewood Unified School District students to help improve literacy.
news

Rams, LA Regional Food Bank provide meals to 2,300 families in need at SoFi Stadium

On September 9, the Rams teamed up with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to host a mobile food distribution at the team's new home.
news

Rams launch official auction site with proceeds to support community outreach programs

All proceeds from the auction sales and donations will benefit the Los Angeles Rams Foundation in support of the team's community outreach programs.
news

Rams and Rise continue season-long leadership & community building program for five LA-area high school football teams

Rams team up with Rise for third consecutive year.
news

Ramsey updates plans for Purpose Prep

After making a pledge to donate $1 million, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey already has some ideas for the north Nashville, Tennessee, charter school. 
news

Rams announce new partnership with City Year Los Angeles at Crozier Middle School in Inglewood 

Rams will support a City Year team dedicated to aiding Crozier Middle School as the school and students engage in virtual learning prior to their return to the classroom.
news

SoFi and Los Angeles Rams do "Good for Good" to kick off inaugural season at SoFi Stadium

LA Rams and SoFi announce partnership to help those in need achieve financial independence.
news

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff commits to help address education inequities for Inglewood Unified students

Rams quarterback Jared Goff is rolling out immediate and long-term initiatives in an effort to help level the educational playing field for Inglewood youth. 
news

Los Angeles Rams & Watts-native Stix partner on social justice videos

Stix introduces new music video 'It Takes All Of Us'
news

Rams to support local businesses through Certified #RamsHouse program

Promotional support to be provided to small businesses of Season Ticket Members & Black-Owned Businesses throughout Los Angeles and businesses located in Inglewood .

Advertising