Rams Legend Cameron Lynch Selected for NFL Legends Development Program

In its fifth year, the NFL LEGENDS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM provides players with the opportunity to explore careers in football by gaining business experience and exposure in the league office.

CAMERON LYNCH, who was nominated for the 2020 program by the Los Angeles Rams, will join the NFL Football Operations department with a focus on supporting the Legends Community and content development. Launched in 2013, the NFL Legends Community celebrates, embraces and connects players with each other, their teams and the league.

"I am grateful for the opportunity that the NFL Legends Development Program has provided me with," said LYNCH. "My goal is to serve and support the people within the NFL community, and create meaningful relationships along the way!"

In addition to communicating available benefits and opportunities, the NFL Legends Community provides unique offerings for players to engage year-round. Since created seven years ago, more than 11,000 former NFL players have joined the community.

Lynch enjoyed a four-year NFL career (2015-18) at linebacker, spending time with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Undrafted out of Syracuse in 2015, Lynch signed with the Rams and appeared in all 16 games for the team as a rookie that season. He then spent time with Tampa Bay throughout the next three seasons, appearing in 39 games for the Buccaneers, while briefly rejoining the Rams at the end of the 2017 season.

"The NFL Legends Development program was created to provide players an opportunity to stay in the game," said TRACY PERLMAN, NFL Senior Vice President of Football Communications and Marketing. "So many legends want to explore additional opportunities to continue their football career. This program gives them a chance to deepen their understanding of the business side of the industry while broadening their experience."

In addition to further developing professional skills and contributing to the success of the game, participants will be paired with an executive-level mentor for the duration of their assignment.