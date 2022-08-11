Carl's Jr. named proud partner of Los Angeles Rams

Carl's Jr.®, known for its innovative and craveable burgers, announced today the iconic brand will be entering into a partnership with the Los Angeles Rams for the 2022 season.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Carl's Jr. will display in-stadium signage at Rams home games at SoFi Stadium and activate during year-round programs throughout the season including Vamos Rams, which celebrates the Latinx community, and Salute to Service, honoring veterans and active-duty members of the military.

"We are thrilled to become a proud partner of the Los Angeles Rams," said Chad Crawford, chief brand officer for Carl's Jr. "We have so many guests that visit a Carl's Jr. either before or after a Rams game, becoming a partner just seemed like a natural fit and we look forward to working together on some exciting promotions and programs throughout our partnership."

Carl's Jr. will also sponsor a season long promotion, "Rams Dub, Fans Grub With Carl's Jr." starting with the Rams first preseason game on Aug. 13. When the Rams win – home or away – all fans in the Los Angeles area win a free Famous Star with Cheese with the purchase of a large beverage only on the Carl's Jr. app.