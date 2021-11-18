Checking in on the Rams' 2021 Draft Class at the bye week

Similar to Atwell, Jones at first didn't see the field much aside from special teams. Through Week 7, 45 of his 177 total snaps came on defense.

Jones did get a good amount of run against the Giants in Week 6 with a season-high 26 snaps, but his playing time and role expanded significantly after Week 7 when the Rams traded Kenny Young to the Broncos. Jones then saw a season-high 51 defensive snaps against the Texans in Week 8, followed by his second-most defensive snaps in Week 9 with 35. He set a new season high for defensive snaps with 52 against the 49ers in Week 10.