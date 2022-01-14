Three Rams named First Team All-Pro

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey have been voted First Team All-Pro selections, as determined by a vote of 50 media members of The Associated Press.
Kupp is a unanimous first-time selection after finishing as the NFL's fourth receiving triple crown winner since 1970 and with the second-most receptions (145) and receiving yards (1,947) in a single season in league history, plus 16 touchdowns. In the first season of the league's 17-game era, those totals were five yards shy of breaking Michael Thomas' NFL single-season receptions record and 18 yards shy of breaking Calvin Johnson's NFL single-season receiving yards record.
Donald was also a unanimous selection, making the Rams the only team with two such selections this year. It's his third unanimous selection in three seasons and seventh-straight First Team selection overall in his eight seasons. Those seven selections are most in Rams history. Donald led the Rams with 12.5 sacks – his fifth-straight season with double-digits in that category – and became the Rams' career sacks leader this season.
Ramsey received 32 of 50 first-places votes, a close second among cornerbacks to the Cowboys' Trevon Diggs' 33. Ramsey logged a career-best 77 total tackles and matched his single-season career high in interceptions with four, plus 16 pass breakups in 16 games. This marks his second-consecutive First Team All-Pro selection and his third in seven seasons overall.
