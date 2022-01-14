Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Three Rams named First Team All-Pro

Jan 14, 2022 at 11:16 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp﻿, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey have been voted First Team All-Pro selections, as determined by a vote of 50 media members of The Associated Press.

Kupp is a unanimous first-time selection after finishing as the NFL's fourth receiving triple crown winner since 1970 and with the second-most receptions (145) and receiving yards (1,947) in a single season in league history, plus 16 touchdowns. In the first season of the league's 17-game era, those totals were five yards shy of breaking Michael Thomas' NFL single-season receptions record and 18 yards shy of breaking Calvin Johnson's NFL single-season receiving yards record.

Donald was also a unanimous selection, making the Rams the only team with two such selections this year. It's his third unanimous selection in three seasons and seventh-straight First Team selection overall in his eight seasons. Those seven selections are most in Rams history. Donald led the Rams with 12.5 sacks – his fifth-straight season with double-digits in that category – and became the Rams' career sacks leader this season.

Ramsey received 32 of 50 first-places votes, a close second among cornerbacks to the Cowboys' Trevon Diggs' 33. Ramsey logged a career-best 77 total tackles and matched his single-season career high in interceptions with four, plus 16 pass breakups in 16 games. This marks his second-consecutive First Team All-Pro selection and his third in seven seasons overall.

Catch the Rams' three 2021 First Team All-Pro selections in action Monday night against the Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the playoffs (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, locally on ABC7). Click here to purchase tickets to the game.

Playoffs Creative_Final_Matchup_DateandTime_16x9
