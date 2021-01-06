Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cooper Kupp activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Jan 06, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams have activated wide receiver Cooper Kupp from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that Kupp was expected to return to the team today. McVay also said he expects defensive lineman Michael Brockers to be back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list later this week, provided that like Kupp, he continues to stay on his current progression.

Barring an unforeseen setback, Kupp on Saturday will be playing in his first playoff game since the Rams' 2017 Wild Card game against the Falcons in which he tallied eight catches for 69 yards and one touchdown.

