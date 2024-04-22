Cooper Kupp focused on being present, best version of himself as he prepares for 2024 season

A hamstring injury that surfaced in training camp sidelined Kupp for the first four games of the 2023 season, but once he returned, he produced 59 receptions for 737 yards and five touchdowns over the next 12 games. He was among the Rams' starters who rested in their Week 18 regular season finale against the 49ers in San Francisco, then played in their wild card playoff game against the Lions – in other words, played in every remaining game upon his return that he was active for.

The offseason has treated Kupp well so far, striking the right balance between spending time with family and also doing the necessary training to prepare for the 2024 season. That included having fellow receiver and teammate Puka Nacua as a workout partner, with Nacua throwing up on his lawn during the early stages of their workouts at Kupp's home.

"I wasn't a huge fan of that," Kupp jokingly said. "The landscaping bill goes up a little bit, but we'll put up with that."

At this juncture, that preparation and training is focused on movement-based stuff.

Kupp explained that in the offseason, it's not prudent to be running routes after coming out of the season doing that every day. When routes are being run during this time of year, honing in on the little movements and habits that will lead to greater efficiency by the time the season arrives.

"Efficiency is a big thing for me," Kupp said. "The more efficient you can play saves more down the line for you. Don't do more than you have to, so that you can do more when you need to. That's kind of the mantra I live by with that."

In turn, he hopes it will set the stage for a 2024 season that matches his own standard.