Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cooper Kupp: He and Rams trainers 'all feel good about where we're at, feel like we're making good time on things' with ankle rehab

Jan 10, 2023 at 04:13 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – As Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp transitions into the 2023 offseason, he's happy with where things stand with the rehab for the ankle injury he sustained in Week 10 of the 2022 season.

"I've never done this before, so the trainers feel good about where we're at," Kupp said Monday. "Feel like we're making good time on things. At the end of the day, I just want to be able to get to that place here so I can get back to training and doing the football stuff I love. But things seem to be going really well."

Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain late in the Rams' Week 10 home loss to the Cardinals, an injury that required surgery – specifically a tightrope procedure, head coach Sean McVay confirmed. In wake of that, Kupp was placed on Injured Reserve and missed the Rams' final eight games of the season.

When it came to the decision to get the tightrope procedure, Kupp said that ultimately his choices were to either not do anything, or to get it fixed. He determined the latter was best given the potential negative impact of the former.

"At the end of the day, I think the best thing as a player seems to be that, if you aren't able to get it fixed, that things can kind of linger, go on, you can never get fully back," Kupp said. "And so I think that was the right decision. I don't think I had any other option but to get it fixed. The great thing is that guys have done really well with this procedure and come back feeling good, so excited to be able to get to that place and back to work."

Injury or no injury, Kupp said he is always trying to refine his offseason routine, not wanting to do the same thing repeatedly and say it's good enough and knowing there's always opportunities for growth.

For now, though, he is concentrating on getting healthy. After that, he'll take the time to evaluate what he was able to put on tape from those games he played in this past season as part of his preparation for 2023.

"Right now, my focus is fully on just getting healthy, being able to get back to do the training, all that stuff that I want to do," Kupp said. "And then being able to evaluate, 'OK, what's this training going to look like? What kind of things do I need to dial in on as I meet with the coaches today? Going over, OK, I did get the opportunity to play (nine) games this year, the things that are on there, what are the things that you guys see that, coming back this next year, how can I be better for this team?' And then be able to put a plan together to attack those things."

Related Content

news

Key 2023 NFL offseason dates

Here are some of the important dates for the 2023 offseason as the Rams transition into it.

news

Liam Coen returning to University of Kentucky as offensive coordinator/QBs coach

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen is returning to Lexington to serve as Kentucky's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, the program announced Tuesday.

news

Rams' 2023 road opponents set - here's a preview

Here's who the Los Angeles Rams are slated to face on the road for the 2023 regular season, presented by Hilton.

news

Matthew Stafford "really confident" he'll be "ready to go" in 2023, reiterates he won't be retiring

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is eager to get back to work after an injury-shortened 2022 season.

news

Sean McVay will take time to evaluate future with Rams, no timeline for decision

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses where things stand as he evaluates his future heading into the 2023 offseason.

news

Rams sign nine players to reserve/future contracts

The Los Angeles Rams begin the 2023 offseason signing nine players to Reserve/Future contracts.

news

Los Rams despiden su temporada con bravura, pero se quedan cortos ante los Seahawks

En el retorno de Bobby Wagner a Seattle, los Rams de Los Ángeles dieron buena pelea, pero les faltó más ofensiva contra los Seahawks.

news

Rams' 2023 opponents finalized

A look at the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 opponents, presented by Hilton.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Bobby Wagner and Quentin Lake react to Rams' 19-16 overtime loss to Seahawks in Week 18

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quentin Lake following the team's road loss to the Seahawks in its 2022 season finale.

news

Rams' 2023 home opponents set - here's a preview

Here's who the Los Angeles Rams are slated to face at home at SoFi Stadium in 2023.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Seahawks 19-16 in overtime

Despite big performances by defensive back Jalen Ramsey, Matt Gay and running back Cam Akers, the Rams dropped their 2022 season finale to the Seahawks in overtime in Seattle.

Advertising