Cooper Kupp's Top Five plays from 2021 season

Over the next several days, theRams.com will revisit the top five plays from select players' 2021 seasons.
The series continues with the best of wide receiver Cooper Kupp's historic campaign:
5) 4-yard touchdown catch vs. 49ers in Week 18
Between the ball control and getting both feet down while behind two defenders, it was one of the more impressive touchdown grabs by Kupp this season.
4) 21-yard catch and run vs. Ravens in Week 17
The effort on this play got the Rams to the Ravens 8-yard line and set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Sony Michel, helping spark their fourth-quarter rally. It also gave Kupp the franchise single-season receiving yards record.
3) 70-yard touchdown catch vs. Bucs in Divisional Round
Kupp has a knack for gaining yards after the catch, and he used his agility and speed to do so here and complete the long touchdown connection with Stafford.
2) 44-yard catch vs. Bucs in Divisional Round
Aside from Stafford not blinking in the face of an onslaught of pressure, what made this play special was Kupp's route – the love of the game route, which is run to draw attention away, and therefore set up for success, other receivers. Rarely is that player's number called, but in this case, Kupp's was, and it helped send the rams to the Super Bowl.
1) Go-ahead touchdown catch vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI
Kupp was on a tear on this drive, accumulating half of his eventual 92 receiving yards on it alone. The 92nd yard was most impactful, hauling in a 1-yard pass from Stafford to give the Rams the lead – ultimately for good, thanks to Aaron Donald on the ensuing series – in their 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals.
Take a look through the best photos of Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp's Triple Crown, NFL Offensive Player of the Year & Super Bowl MVP-winning season.