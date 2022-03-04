Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cooper Kupp's Top Five plays from 2021 season

Mar 04, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Over the next several days, theRams.com will revisit the top five plays from select players' 2021 seasons.

The series continues with the best of wide receiver Cooper Kupp﻿'s historic campaign:

5) 4-yard touchdown catch vs. 49ers in Week 18

Between the ball control and getting both feet down while behind two defenders, it was one of the more impressive touchdown grabs by Kupp this season.

4) 21-yard catch and run vs. Ravens in Week 17

The effort on this play got the Rams to the Ravens 8-yard line and set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Sony Michel, helping spark their fourth-quarter rally. It also gave Kupp the franchise single-season receiving yards record.

3) 70-yard touchdown catch vs. Bucs in Divisional Round

Kupp has a knack for gaining yards after the catch, and he used his agility and speed to do so here and complete the long touchdown connection with Stafford.

2) 44-yard catch vs. Bucs in Divisional Round

Aside from Stafford not blinking in the face of an onslaught of pressure, what made this play special was Kupp's route – the love of the game route, which is run to draw attention away, and therefore set up for success, other receivers. Rarely is that player's number called, but in this case, Kupp's was, and it helped send the rams to the Super Bowl.

1) Go-ahead touchdown catch vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Kupp was on a tear on this drive, accumulating half of his eventual 92 receiving yards on it alone. The 92nd yard was most impactful, hauling in a 1-yard pass from Stafford to give the Rams the lead – ultimately for good, thanks to Aaron Donald on the ensuing series – in their 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals.

BEST PHOTOS: The greatest receiving season in NFL history | Rams WR Cooper Kupp's 2021 season

Take a look through the best photos of Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp's Triple Crown, NFL Offensive Player of the Year & Super Bowl MVP-winning season.

Related Content

news

Kevin O'Connell excited to see Liam Coen take on role of Rams offensive coordinator

Having worked together closely during the 2020 season, Kevin O'Connell knows Liam Coen has what it takes to succeed as the Rams' next offensive coordinator. 
news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's NFL Scouting Combine week press conference

Here's what we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's press conference held virtually during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

Top takeaways from Les Snead's NFL Scouting Combine week press conference

Here's what we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead's press conference held virtually during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

Five things to know about new Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen

Here are five things Rams fans should know about the team's new offensive coordinator, Liam Coen. 
news

Rams hire Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

Liam Coen is returning to the Los Angeles' Rams coaching staff, this time as offensive coordinator. 
news

Jalen Ramsey's Top Five plays from 2021 season

A look back at the best plays from defensive back Jalen Ramsey's All-Pro 2021 season. 
news

Checking in on the Rams' 2021 draft class, end-of-season edition

How did the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 draft class fare this season? TheRams.com takes an updated look here. 
news

A Rams season for the ages capped off with 2021 season-ending awards

After an unforgettable season that culminated in a Super Bowl win for Los Angeles, J.B. Long hands out a plethora of awards to a very deserving group of players, coaches, and other members of the Rams organization.
news

Matthew Stafford's Top Five plays from 2021 season

A look back on the five best plays from quarterback Matthew Stafford's first season as a Ram.
news

Wes Phillips named Vikings offensive coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings named Wes Phillips their new offensive coordinator on Tuesday.
news

Top 10 plays from the Rams' 2021 regular season

Revisiting the 10 best plays from the Rams' 2021 regular season.
Advertising