Cooper Kupp signs three-year extension with Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Wide receiver Cooper Kupp has signed a three-year contract extension with the Rams, keeping him under contract in Los Angeles through the 2026 season.
In 2021, Kupp became the NFL's fourth receiving "triple crown" winner since the 1970 merger after posting a league-best 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns last season. Those totals in the first season of the league's 17-game era were just five receptions shy of breaking Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas' NFL single-season receptions record and 18 yards shy of breaking former Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson's NFL single-season receiving yards record.
Kupp later earned Super Bowl MVP for his eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score, in the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. He was also named to his first Pro Bowl and received his first First-Team All-Pro selection, for which he was one of five unanimous choices.