Countdown to Camp: Rams Will Have Changes at Inside Linebacker

We continue our countdown to camp series with a breakdown of Los Angeles' inside linebackers. The club's rookies will report in a week and a half on July 23, and the veterans report in just under two weeks on July 25.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

Newcomers: Ramik Wilson, Micah Kiser, Travin Howard, Tegray Scales

The Rams' inside linebacker position will look different than it has for a while in 2018 with the departure of Alec Ogletree.

A former Rams first-round pick, Ogletree was the defensive signal-caller for the past two seasons. He was also a captain and leader in the locker room, which makes him a tough person to replace.

However, Los Angeles still has Mark Barron at its second inside linebacker position — who finished second on the team with 108 tackles in 2017. In order to keep Barron as healthy as possible for the regular season, Los Angeles mostly had the linebacker working on the side during the offseason program.