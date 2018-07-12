Countdown to Camp: Offensive Line has Built Depth for 2018

Sullivan re-signed with the Rams on a two-year deal in March. He started Los Angeles' first 15 games last season as well, with quarterback Jared Goff crediting him for providing integral veteran calls at the line of scrimmage.

Havenstein will begin his fourth professional season, all with the Rams. He's been a consistent presence at right tackle since the franchise drafted him in the second round back in 2015.

Also going into his fourth year, Brown will be suspended for the first two games of the 2018 season after violating the league's substance abuse policy.