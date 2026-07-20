Countdown to Camp: Nate Landman and Omar Speights lead continuity carryover at ILB

The continuity doesn't end at the two starters, either. Former undrafted free agent signees Shaun Dolac and Elias Neal are also back. Dolac was making an impact on special teams before a season-ending knee injury in Week 18, while Neal brings two seasons of experience in Shula's defense.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles added Grant Stuard in free agency, previously a special teams ace for the Colts and Lions who will help that unit and also add depth to the inside linebacker room, and signed former Alabama inside linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green – who had the fourth-most tackles on the Crimson Tide defense last year (60) despite being in a rotational role at the position – as an undrafted free agent this spring.