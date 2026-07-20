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Countdown to Camp: Nate Landman and Omar Speights lead continuity carryover at ILB

Jul 20, 2026 at 10:20 AM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Countdown to Camp is a series breaking down the Rams roster by position group heading into training camp. The fourth installment examines the inside linebackers.

Between 2025 free agency signing Nate Landman's in-season contract extension in November and Omar Speights returning, the Rams will carry over important continuity in the middle of their defense.

Landman, who wore the green dot last year as the team's on-field signal caller, became a valuable piece from a leadership and production standpoint. He turned in a career-high 132 total tackles, six passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while starting all 17 regular season games. Speights also had a career year with 85 total tackles while starting all 16 regular season games he played in (missed one due to injury).

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The continuity doesn't end at the two starters, either. Former undrafted free agent signees Shaun Dolac and Elias Neal are also back. Dolac was making an impact on special teams before a season-ending knee injury in Week 18, while Neal brings two seasons of experience in Shula's defense.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles added Grant Stuard in free agency, previously a special teams ace for the Colts and Lions who will help that unit and also add depth to the inside linebacker room, and signed former Alabama inside linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green – who had the fourth-most tackles on the Crimson Tide defense last year (60) despite being in a rotational role at the position – as an undrafted free agent this spring.

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