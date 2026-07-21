Countdown to Camp: What does the Rams' run game look with with an experienced running back rotation?

The Rams boast a running back room that not only hosts one of the best duos in the NFL, but also has a room filled with experience. In addition to having Kyren Williams and Blake Corum under contract for at least the next two seasons, Los Angeles re-signed Ronnie Rivers to a one-year contract and has Jarquez Hunter under his rookie contract for at least two more seasons.
Although a young running back room comparatively, they have plenty of experience playing with one another.
"We were able to bring back our room, so that's something for me that was huge," Williams said on April 30. "I'm just super excited to keep working with those guys."
Williams and Corum were statistically the best duo in the NFL last season. They had the most rushing yards by a running back duo last year in the regular season (1,998), with the Falcons' (1,992 for Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier) and Lions' (1,939 for Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery) duos trailing just behind. Williams alone finished sixth in rushing yards (1,252) and tied for ninth in rushing touchdowns (10).
For Williams, the 2026 season is another opportunity to continue to show that he's a running back that can impact the game in all three ways a running back should: rushing, receiving and blocking.
"I'm just looking to keep being consistent off the years that I've had before and continue to show my dominance in the run game, pass game and the blocking game," Williams said on April 30. "I feel like I'm continuing to show how good I'm able to be in all three phases of being a running back."
Williams finished 19th in the NFL in receiving yards for a running back (career-high 281) and was tied for ninth in touchdowns (tied for career-high three). Both Williams and Corum are shorter than 5-foot-10, yet boast a similar skillset and strengths of being able to impact the game in all three phases. While Corum is less involved on the receiving front with just 15 receptions on 22 career targets through two season, his ability to block has made him a viable option in the passing game.
Corum finished last season with the most rushing yards in the league for a second-leading rusher (746) while also scoring six rushing touchdowns and was the reason the Rams' duo was so effective.
"I think we feed off of each other really well," Williams said about Corum on April 30. "We both have that competitive mindset to where no matter who's number is called, we're going to go out there and make those plays that are there to be made. Honestly, I can't wait for this year to continue to grow the relationship on the field and off the field."
Around Williams and Corum, Hunter was on the active roster for the first six games and Rivers was on the active roster for the final 11 games and the playoffs. Neither had major roles on offense and contributed more on special teams, but both are in place in case of injury. Nonetheless, training camp is the time to figure out if the Rams' won't fix what isn't broken, or if they'll mix things around.