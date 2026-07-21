Countdown to Camp: What does the Rams' run game look with with an experienced running back rotation?

For Williams, the 2026 season is another opportunity to continue to show that he's a running back that can impact the game in all three ways a running back should: rushing, receiving and blocking.

"I'm just looking to keep being consistent off the years that I've had before and continue to show my dominance in the run game, pass game and the blocking game," Williams said on April 30. "I feel like I'm continuing to show how good I'm able to be in all three phases of being a running back."

Williams finished 19th in the NFL in receiving yards for a running back (career-high 281) and was tied for ninth in touchdowns (tied for career-high three). Both Williams and Corum are shorter than 5-foot-10, yet boast a similar skillset and strengths of being able to impact the game in all three phases. While Corum is less involved on the receiving front with just 15 receptions on 22 career targets through two season, his ability to block has made him a viable option in the passing game.