Friday, Jul 24, 2020 05:30 PM

COVID-19 adjustments agreed to by NFL, NFLPA 

Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The NFL and NFLPA on Friday afternoon announced they have agreed to adjustments to the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) dictated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution will allow for training camps to start as originally scheduled for most teams on July 28, but result in preseason games officially being cancelled.

"The NFL clubs and the NFL Players Association approved an agreement that broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Training camps will begin as scheduled.

"We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel. These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials. The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl."

Under the modified CBA, 2020 preseason games have been cancelled to make up for the absence of a traditional offseason program this spring and accommodate the recommended strength and conditioning acclimation period. Multiple media reports said NFL players originally desired the length of that period to be 21 days based the recommendation by the joint medical committee. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday the league and NFLPA agreed to a 20-day ramp-up period, plus a maximum than 14 padded practices as part of the aforementioned adjustments.

The Rams already canceled season-tickets earlier this week. Fans seeking additional information on ticket policies and procedures in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic should refer to this FAQ page.

Additionally, while the originally scheduled report date for the majority of NFL teams is July 28, the Rams are still finalizing theirs. Rookies and quarterbacks are scheduled to report for COVID-19 testing only on July 27, with veterans doing so the next day. Report dates for Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union will come after that and be announced at a later date.

Related Content

Analysis: Examining three Rams players who could take on bigger roles in 2020
news

Analysis: Examining three Rams players who could take on bigger roles in 2020

TheRams.com breaks down three players who are potential candidates for bigger roles for Los Angeles this year. 
Top 10 offensive lines by expected yards per carry: NFL.com has Rams at No. 9
news

Top 10 offensive lines by expected yards per carry: NFL.com has Rams at No. 9

A new advanced metric created by NFL's Next Gen Stats indicates the Rams' offensive line was one of the 10 most effective at "creating opportunities for running backs on a per-carry basis" in 2019. 
NFL.com predicts Rams TE Tyler Higbee will earn first Pro Bowl nod in 2020
news

NFL.com predicts Rams TE Tyler Higbee will earn first Pro Bowl nod in 2020

Around the NFL writer Marc Sessler believes tight end Tyler Hibee will be the Rams player who earns his first Pro Bowl selection this season. 
Playing the Odds: Which Ram will score the first TD at SoFi Stadium?
news

Playing the Odds: Which Ram will score the first TD at SoFi Stadium?

Voice of the Rams J.B. Long ponders which Rams player is most likely to enter the record books and score the franchise's first TD ever at SoFi Stadium.
ESPN ranks Rams' offensive arsenal No. 11 in NFL
news

ESPN ranks Rams' offensive arsenal No. 11 in NFL

Rams quarterback Jared Goff's supporting cast comes close to cracking the top 10 in the league, according to ESPN.
Rams' tight end unit one of top five in NFL, says PFF
news

Rams' tight end unit one of top five in NFL, says PFF

When it comes to tight end groups in the NFL, the Rams' ranks near the top according to scouting service Pro Football Focus. 
Bleacher Report: CB Darious Williams is Rams' biggest sleeper entering training camp
news

Bleacher Report: CB Darious Williams is Rams' biggest sleeper entering training camp

According to Bleacher Report, Rams fans should be paying close attention to cornerback Darious Williams. 
PFF: Jared Goff was top QB on big-time throws on 3rd/4th down in 2019
news

PFF: Jared Goff was top QB on big-time throws on 3rd/4th down in 2019

According to Pro Football Focus, Rams quarterback Jared Goff had excellent timing and ball placement on throws on third down and fourth down. 
NFL.com: Rams RB Cam Akers one of Top 10 Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidates
news

NFL.com: Rams RB Cam Akers one of Top 10 Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidates

NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein lists Rams running back Cam Akers as one of his Top 10 Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates. 
CBS Sports names Rams' Sean McVay one of NFL's top 10 coaches
news

CBS Sports names Rams' Sean McVay one of NFL's top 10 coaches

Rams head coach Sean McVay is among the best at what he does, according to CBS Sports. 
Rams OC Kevin O'Connell breaks down additions of Cam Akers, Van Jefferson and Brycen Hopkins to offense 
news

Rams OC Kevin O'Connell breaks down additions of Cam Akers, Van Jefferson and Brycen Hopkins to offense 

What were Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell's first impressions of rookies Cam Akers, Van Jefferson and Brycen Hopkins?

Advertising