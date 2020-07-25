COVID-19 adjustments agreed to by NFL, NFLPA 

The NFL and NFLPA on Friday afternoon announced they have agreed to adjustments to the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) dictated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution will allow for training camps to start as originally scheduled for most teams on July 28, but result in preseason games officially being cancelled.

"The NFL clubs and the NFL Players Association approved an agreement that broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Training camps will begin as scheduled.

"We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel. These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials. The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl."

Under the modified CBA, 2020 preseason games have been cancelled to make up for the absence of a traditional offseason program this spring and accommodate the recommended strength and conditioning acclimation period. Multiple media reports said NFL players originally desired the length of that period to be 21 days based the recommendation by the joint medical committee. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday the league and NFLPA agreed to a 20-day ramp-up period, plus a maximum than 14 padded practices as part of the aforementioned adjustments.

The Rams already canceled season-tickets earlier this week. Fans seeking additional information on ticket policies and procedures in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic should refer to this FAQ page.