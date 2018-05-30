Daily Dose: Goff Named One of Five Under the Radar Candidates for 2018 NFL MVP

taking the time to dig a little deeper](http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2778082-under-the-radar-2018-nfl-mvp-candidates#slide5) for some under-the-radar bids. The five players chosen have something in common: They are projected to lead their offensive units as focal points.

As a rookie, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2016 draft didn't complete 55 percent of his passes. In 2017, he resembled a skilled maestro leading a symphony. Goff tossed 28 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions. The California product moved the ball downfield in chunks, leading the league with 12.9 yards per completion. If not for running back Todd Gurley II's stellar season, for which he earned Offensive Player of the Year, Goff would have more hype as an MVP candidate."