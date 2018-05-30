Daily Dose: Goff Named One of Five Under the Radar Candidates for 2018 NFL MVP

This offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Wednesday, May 30th about your Los Angeles Rams:
Under-the-Radar 2018 NFL MVP Candidates:
For those fans tired of hearing about the usual candidates for NFL MVP, [Bleacher Report's Maurice Morton is
taking the time to dig a little deeper](http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2778082-under-the-radar-2018-nfl-mvp-candidates#slide5) for some under-the-radar bids. The five players chosen have something in common: They are projected to lead their offensive units as focal points.
Here are the top five under-the-radar candidates for 2018 NFL MVP:
1) RB Leonard Fournette, Jaguars**
2) QB Jared Goff, Rams
"Quarterback Jared Goff made a noteworthy jump between the 2016 and 2017 campaigns.
As a rookie, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2016 draft didn't complete 55 percent of his passes. In 2017, he resembled a skilled maestro leading a symphony. Goff tossed 28 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions. The California product moved the ball downfield in chunks, leading the league with 12.9 yards per completion. If not for running back Todd Gurley II's stellar season, for which he earned Offensive Player of the Year, Goff would have more hype as an MVP candidate."
3) QB Deshaun Watson, Texans
*4) RB Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys *
*5) QB Eli Manning, Giants *
**Gil Brandt's 25 greatest NFL Running Backs of All Time:
**
NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt ranked the best running backs in NFL history. Take a look at how a few Rams legends stacked up.
No. 12 — Marshall Faulk
Indianapolis Colts, 1994-1998; St. Louis Rams, 1999-2005
» One-time Super Bowl champion
» One-time NFL MVP
» Voted to Pro Bowl seven times; First Team All-Pro three times
» 12,280 career rushing yards, 100 career rushing touchdowns, 767 career receptions, 36 career rushing touchdowns
» Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame
No. 6 — Eric Dickerson
L.A. Rams, 1983-1987; Indianapolis Colts , 1987-1991; L.A. Raiders, 1992; Atlanta Falcons, 1993
» Voted to Pro Bowl six times; First Team All-Pro five times
» Led league in rushing four times
» Holds NFL record for most rushing yards in a season (2,105)
» 13,259 career rushing yards, 90 career rushing touchdowns
» Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame