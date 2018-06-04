Daily Dose: Littleton, Ebukam Named Rams' Key Homegrown Players for 2018

Take a look at who Rosenthal selected as the Rams' top homegrown talents:

Los Angeles Rams: Cory Littleton and Samson Ebukam, linebackers

"The starry approach to the Rams' offseason had some less-discussed repercussions. After the team spent big on the secondary and the defensive line, general manager Les Snead turned over the linebacker group to young, unknown players.

Littleton, a third-year player who went undrafted in 2016, is getting the first crack at replacing middle linebacker Alec Ogletree. Ebukam is a 2017 fourth-round pick who looks locked into a starting edge-rusher job. In coordinator Wade Phillips' system, the mammoth defensive line and sticky secondary should make the linebackers look better, just like Tom Brady makes his running backs look better every year. It's the system. At least that's the plan, and it's up to Littleton and Ebukam to help make Snead look Belichickian with his strategic allocation of resources."

Developing Depth Becomes Rams' Top Offseason Priority

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry takes a look at one of the Rams' biggest priorities this offseason: bridging the gap between the club's veterans and a slew of young players added to the roster this year. In her article, Thiry explains that in order to improve on the team's 11-win 2017 season, head coach Sean McVay will be focusing on developing inexperienced players, who will likely provide depth to the starting lineup.

Read her full piece by clicking here.

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