 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: Littleton, Ebukam Named Rams' Key Homegrown Players for 2018

Jun 04, 2018 at 02:35 AM
Author Image
Kristen Lago

Rams Writer/Reporter

PHOTOS: OTA Day 6

Check out photos from Day 6 of the Los Angeles Rams OTAs.

No Title
1 / 186
No Title
2 / 186
No Title
3 / 186
No Title
4 / 186
No Title
5 / 186
No Title
6 / 186
No Title
7 / 186
No Title
8 / 186
No Title
9 / 186
No Title
10 / 186
No Title
11 / 186
No Title
12 / 186
No Title
13 / 186
No Title
14 / 186
No Title
15 / 186
No Title
16 / 186
No Title
17 / 186
No Title
18 / 186
No Title
19 / 186
No Title
20 / 186
No Title
21 / 186
No Title
22 / 186
No Title
23 / 186
No Title
24 / 186
No Title
25 / 186
No Title
26 / 186
No Title
27 / 186
No Title
28 / 186
No Title
29 / 186
No Title
30 / 186
No Title
31 / 186
No Title
32 / 186
No Title
33 / 186
No Title
34 / 186
No Title
35 / 186
No Title
36 / 186
No Title
37 / 186
No Title
38 / 186
No Title
39 / 186
No Title
40 / 186
No Title
41 / 186
No Title
42 / 186
No Title
43 / 186
No Title
44 / 186
No Title
45 / 186
No Title
46 / 186
No Title
47 / 186
No Title
48 / 186
No Title
49 / 186
No Title
50 / 186
No Title
51 / 186
No Title
52 / 186
No Title
53 / 186
No Title
54 / 186
No Title
55 / 186
No Title
56 / 186
No Title
57 / 186
No Title
58 / 186
No Title
59 / 186
No Title
60 / 186
No Title
61 / 186
No Title
62 / 186
No Title
63 / 186
No Title
64 / 186
No Title
65 / 186
No Title
66 / 186
No Title
67 / 186
No Title
68 / 186
No Title
69 / 186
No Title
70 / 186
No Title
71 / 186
No Title
72 / 186
No Title
73 / 186
No Title
74 / 186
No Title
75 / 186
No Title
76 / 186
No Title
77 / 186
No Title
78 / 186
No Title
79 / 186
No Title
80 / 186
No Title
81 / 186
No Title
82 / 186
No Title
83 / 186
No Title
84 / 186
No Title
85 / 186
No Title
86 / 186
No Title
87 / 186
No Title
88 / 186
No Title
89 / 186
No Title
90 / 186
No Title
91 / 186
No Title
92 / 186
No Title
93 / 186
No Title
94 / 186
No Title
95 / 186
No Title
96 / 186
No Title
97 / 186
No Title
98 / 186
No Title
99 / 186
No Title
100 / 186
No Title
101 / 186
No Title
102 / 186
No Title
103 / 186
No Title
104 / 186
No Title
105 / 186
No Title
106 / 186
No Title
107 / 186
No Title
108 / 186
No Title
109 / 186
No Title
110 / 186
No Title
111 / 186
No Title
112 / 186
No Title
113 / 186
No Title
114 / 186
No Title
115 / 186
No Title
116 / 186
No Title
117 / 186
No Title
118 / 186
No Title
119 / 186
No Title
120 / 186
No Title
121 / 186
No Title
122 / 186
No Title
123 / 186
No Title
124 / 186
No Title
125 / 186
No Title
126 / 186
No Title
127 / 186
No Title
128 / 186
No Title
129 / 186
No Title
130 / 186
No Title
131 / 186
No Title
132 / 186
No Title
133 / 186
No Title
134 / 186
No Title
135 / 186
No Title
136 / 186
No Title
137 / 186
No Title
138 / 186
No Title
139 / 186
No Title
140 / 186
No Title
141 / 186
No Title
142 / 186
No Title
143 / 186
No Title
144 / 186
No Title
145 / 186
No Title
146 / 186
No Title
147 / 186
No Title
148 / 186
No Title
149 / 186
No Title
150 / 186
No Title
151 / 186
No Title
152 / 186
No Title
153 / 186
No Title
154 / 186
No Title
155 / 186
No Title
156 / 186
No Title
157 / 186
No Title
158 / 186
No Title
159 / 186
No Title
160 / 186
No Title
161 / 186
No Title
162 / 186
No Title
163 / 186
No Title
164 / 186
No Title
165 / 186
No Title
166 / 186
No Title
167 / 186
No Title
168 / 186
No Title
169 / 186
No Title
170 / 186
No Title
171 / 186
No Title
172 / 186
No Title
173 / 186
No Title
174 / 186
No Title
175 / 186
No Title
176 / 186
No Title
177 / 186
No Title
178 / 186
No Title
179 / 186
No Title
180 / 186
No Title
181 / 186
No Title
182 / 186
No Title
183 / 186
No Title
184 / 186
No Title
185 / 186
No Title
186 / 186
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

This offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Monday, June 4th about your Los Angeles Rams:

2018 NFL season: One Key Homegrown Player for Each NFC Team

The NFL offseason is often filled with storylines about what is new —  from coaching changes, to free agent signings, to draft picks. But this week, the NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal is taking a look some of the league’s best “homegrown talent,” breaking down one player from every club who could provide a huge boost by taking the next step in his development.

Take a look at who Rosenthal selected as the Rams' top homegrown talents:

Los Angeles Rams: Cory Littleton and Samson Ebukam, linebackers

"The starry approach to the Rams' offseason had some less-discussed repercussions. After the team spent big on the secondary and the defensive line, general manager Les Snead turned over the linebacker group to young, unknown players.

Littleton, a third-year player who went undrafted in 2016, is getting the first crack at replacing middle linebacker Alec Ogletree. Ebukam is a 2017 fourth-round pick who looks locked into a starting edge-rusher job. In coordinator Wade Phillips' system, the mammoth defensive line and sticky secondary should make the linebackers look better, just like Tom Brady makes his running backs look better every year. It's the system. At least that's the plan, and it's up to Littleton and Ebukam to help make Snead look Belichickian with his strategic allocation of resources."

Developing Depth Becomes Rams' Top Offseason Priority

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry takes a look at one of the Rams' biggest priorities this offseason: bridging the gap between the club's veterans and a slew of young players added to the roster this year. In her article, Thiry explains that in order to improve on the team's 11-win 2017 season, head coach Sean McVay will be focusing on developing inexperienced players, who will likely provide depth to the starting lineup.

Read her full piece by clicking here.

This Week in Social Media:

Last week, Pro Football Focus took to Twitter to showcase the highest run blocking grades of 2017, highlighting returning left tackle and left guard duos across the league. Los Angeles' Andrew Whitworth and Rodger Saffold had the highest combined average of all duos in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

With Offseason Program Complete, Talib Excited About Secondary's Progress

The Rams wrapped up their mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, and with it CB Aqib Talib completed the 11th offseason program of his career.

news

Daily Dose: Rams Boast One of Best WR Corps, Goff Makes NFL's All-Under-25 Team

All the latest headlines surrounding the Los Angeles Rams for Friday, June 15.

news

Rams Visit L.A. Stadium to Conclude Offseason Program

The Rams took a trip down to Inglewood to see the construction progress for their future home on Thursday — the final official team activity until training camp begins in late July.

news

Despite Impressive 2017, Gurley Still Looking to Improve

RB Todd Gurley is looking to improve the small details of his game in 2018.

news

Daily Dose: NFL Stars Weigh In On Favorite World Cup Teams

All the latest headlines surrounding the Los Angeles Rams for Thursday, June 14.

news

10 Observations from Day 2 of Rams Minicamp

The Rams finished their on-field work of the offseason program with a light session on Wednesday.

news

Heading into Year 3, Goff Focusing on Command of Offense

Heading into his third season, QB Jared Goff is ready to take full command of the Rams offense.

news

Fassel: Zuerlein Likely to be Full Speed for Training Camp

STs coordinator John Fassel told the media on Wednesday that if the Rams were playing a game on Sunday, K Greg Zuerlein would be able to kick.

news

Peters Enjoying 'Smooth' Offseason Program with New Team

CB Marcus Peters said he's had an easy transition to L.A. in large part because of the coaching staff and the players around him.

news

Daily Dose: Who is the Best Player in the NFC West?

All the latest headlines surrounding the Los Angeles Rams for Wednesday, June 13.

news

Rams Pare Down Practices for Minicamp

HC Sean McVay said that the Rams will focus on individual work on Tuesday and Wednesday before taking a visit down to the team's future home in LASED on Thursday.

news

Waldron Likes Depth and Competition at Tight End

After the first day of Rams minicamp, tight ends coach Shane Waldron said he was looking forward to getting the tight ends more involved in the offense.

Advertising