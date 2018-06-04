Daily Dose: Littleton, Ebukam Named Rams' Key Homegrown Players for 2018

Check out photos from Day 6 of the Los Angeles Rams OTAs.
This offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Monday, June 4th about your Los Angeles Rams:
2018 NFL season: One Key Homegrown Player for Each NFC Team
The NFL offseason is often filled with storylines about what is new — from coaching changes, to free agent signings, to draft picks. But this week, the NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal is taking a look some of the league’s best “homegrown talent,” breaking down one player from every club who could provide a huge boost by taking the next step in his development.
Take a look at who Rosenthal selected as the Rams' top homegrown talents:
Los Angeles Rams: Cory Littleton and Samson Ebukam, linebackers
"The starry approach to the Rams' offseason had some less-discussed repercussions. After the team spent big on the secondary and the defensive line, general manager Les Snead turned over the linebacker group to young, unknown players.
Littleton, a third-year player who went undrafted in 2016, is getting the first crack at replacing middle linebacker Alec Ogletree. Ebukam is a 2017 fourth-round pick who looks locked into a starting edge-rusher job. In coordinator Wade Phillips' system, the mammoth defensive line and sticky secondary should make the linebackers look better, just like Tom Brady makes his running backs look better every year. It's the system. At least that's the plan, and it's up to Littleton and Ebukam to help make Snead look Belichickian with his strategic allocation of resources."
Developing Depth Becomes Rams' Top Offseason Priority
ESPN's Lindsey Thiry takes a look at one of the Rams' biggest priorities this offseason: bridging the gap between the club's veterans and a slew of young players added to the roster this year. In her article, Thiry explains that in order to improve on the team's 11-win 2017 season, head coach Sean McVay will be focusing on developing inexperienced players, who will likely provide depth to the starting lineup.
Read her full piece by clicking here.
This Week in Social Media:
Last week, Pro Football Focus took to Twitter to showcase the highest run blocking grades of 2017, highlighting returning left tackle and left guard duos across the league. Los Angeles' Andrew Whitworth and Rodger Saffold had the highest combined average of all duos in the NFL.