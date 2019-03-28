Daily Dose: Rams a way too early No. 1 seed

Wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods landed on Gil Brandt's list of the top-11 wide receiver duos headed into 2019. Cooks and Woods took the No. 4 spot on Brandt's list after year one together in L.A., and he says the addition of rising third-year receiver Cooper Kupp will make their offense even more potent heading into next season.

4) Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams: "Traded to L.A. last offseason, Cooks needed no time to fit into the Rams' scheme, becoming the first player in NFL history to notch three straight 1,000-yard seasons with three different teams in that span (the Rams, Patriots and Saints). Woods was consistently productive in his first five pro seasons, but he upped his game to another level in 2018, setting career highs in targets (130), catches (86), receiving yards (1,219) and touchdown catches (six). The return of Cooper Kupp from a torn ACL will only make this offense more dangerous in 2019."