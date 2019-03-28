Daily Dose: Rams a way too early No. 1 seed

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Thursday, March 28th about your Los Angeles Rams.
WAY TOO EARLY No. 1 SEED
NFL.com's Adam Schein put his spin on March Madness, highlighting 16 NFL teams to watch in 2019. Schein ranked all 16 teams similar to playoff seeding, based on projected record and division winners.
The Rams earned the top spot in the NFC in the 2019 projection — here's why:
1) Los Angeles Rams: "Clay Matthews and Eric Weddle are smart veteran pieces for coordinator Wade Phillips' defense. This team's obviously in win-now mode, and those are two win-now additions. And for the sake of this conversation, I'm going to assume that Todd Gurley is healthy and Sean McVay's offense will hum. After opening the season at 11-1, the Rams appeared to run out of steam a little bit down the back stretch. But hey, they still reached the Super Bowl. I expect McVay's bunch to hit the fall as a team hellbent on taking care of unfinished business."
For Schein's full field of 16, click here.
TOP WR DUO
Wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods landed on Gil Brandt's list of the top-11 wide receiver duos headed into 2019. Cooks and Woods took the No. 4 spot on Brandt's list after year one together in L.A., and he says the addition of rising third-year receiver Cooper Kupp will make their offense even more potent heading into next season.
4) Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams: "Traded to L.A. last offseason, Cooks needed no time to fit into the Rams' scheme, becoming the first player in NFL history to notch three straight 1,000-yard seasons with three different teams in that span (the Rams, Patriots and Saints). Woods was consistently productive in his first five pro seasons, but he upped his game to another level in 2018, setting career highs in targets (130), catches (86), receiving yards (1,219) and touchdown catches (six). The return of Cooper Kupp from a torn ACL will only make this offense more dangerous in 2019."
Cleveland's newest wideout pair of Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. tops the analyst's list. To view the full ranking, click here.
HIGH COVERAGE GRADES
Cornerbacks Nickell Robey-Coleman and Aqib Talib posted two of the top coverage grades in the NFC West in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus.