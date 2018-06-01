Daily Dose: Rams As Next NFL Dynasty? Storylines and Players that will Define 2018

48) What can Sean McVay do for an encore?

"The Rams led the NFL in scoring in 2017, and the only major change was replacing Sammy Watkins with Brandin Cooks. With Coach of the Year Sean McVay leading the offense and running back Todd Gurley taking handoffs from Jared Goff, the Rams should continue to be fun for a while."

Most Notable Potential 2019 Free Agents

55) Aaron Donald, DT, Rams:

"Last season's Defensive Player of the Year has been seeking a new contract for more than a year. His price has only gone up in the interim. The Rams seem committed to getting him signed, and could use the franchise tag next spring if they do not, but until then, Donald is officially at the top of the list of pending free agents."

Players Set to Cash In if They Can Have a Big Year

Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams:

"Assuming Odell Beckham Jr. gets his new deal this offseason, Cooks and Kelvin Benjamin (and maybe Martavis Bryant) would headline next year's free-agent wide receiver class. It remains to be seen whether Cooks (who doesn't even turn 25 until September!) can produce better numbers in the "Sammy Watkins role" in the L.A. offense, but obviously the lackluster stats didn't keep Watkins from cashing in."

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