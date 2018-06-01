Daily Dose: Rams As Next NFL Dynasty? Storylines and Players that will Define 2018

This offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Friday, June 1st about your Los Angeles Rams:
NFL.com Mailbag: Next NFL Dynasty?
NFL.com’s End Around Writer Dan Hanzus took questions from his readers this week dealing with various storyline surrounding all 32 teams in the league. One such question was this: "With the imeding decline of the Pats in the coming years, which franchise has the best chance of being the next dynasty?"
Check out photos from Day 6 of the Los Angeles Rams OTAs.
Although the reader asked for fellow AFC South clubs, Hanzus named two NFC teams as the most likely to take over the Patriots spot as the league's top dynasties. Take a look at which teams are in line:
"Impending decline of the Patriots? An AFC South dynasty? Would love to hear more of your gonzo logic, Colin. For me, the two most obvious dynasty candidates right now are the Eagles (reigning champs, proven head coach, savvy front office, loaded roster with young superstar QB) and -- more of a projection here -- the Rams (dynamic young coach, savvy front office, balanced roster, generational talents at running back and D-line, promising QB). I struggle to come up with another team to get behind right now."
The 99 NFL Players, Coaches and Themes That Will Define 2018
We are just 97 days away from the start of the NFL regular season. As such, the team of Dan Graziano, Mike Sando, and Kevin Seifert at ESPN.com are presenting the 99 players and storylines that figure to shape the 2018 season.
Check out a few of the Rams players and topics that came up in ESPN.com's breakdown.
*Most Exciting Offenses to Watch
48) What can Sean McVay do for an encore?
"The Rams led the NFL in scoring in 2017, and the only major change was replacing Sammy Watkins with Brandin Cooks. With Coach of the Year Sean McVay leading the offense and running back Todd Gurley taking handoffs from Jared Goff, the Rams should continue to be fun for a while."
Most Notable Potential 2019 Free Agents
55) Aaron Donald, DT, Rams:
"Last season's Defensive Player of the Year has been seeking a new contract for more than a year. His price has only gone up in the interim. The Rams seem committed to getting him signed, and could use the franchise tag next spring if they do not, but until then, Donald is officially at the top of the list of pending free agents."
Players Set to Cash In if They Can Have a Big Year
- Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams:
"Assuming Odell Beckham Jr. gets his new deal this offseason, Cooks and Kelvin Benjamin (and maybe Martavis Bryant) would headline next year's free-agent wide receiver class. It remains to be seen whether Cooks (who doesn't even turn 25 until September!) can produce better numbers in the "Sammy Watkins role" in the L.A. offense, but obviously the lackluster stats didn't keep Watkins from cashing in."
Bonus: 10 Games Fans Don't Want to Miss
Week 1: Rams at Raiders. Jon Gruden returns to the sideline against former understudy Sean McVay and the revamped Rams.