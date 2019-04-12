Daily Dose: Rams wide receiver ranking

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Friday, April 12 about your Los Angeles Rams.
DRAFT NEEDS
The 2019 NFL Draft is two weeks away and the Rams have some picking to do. The defending NFC Champs will pick seven times in the draft, including a first round selection at No. 31.
So what positions will the Rams address ahead of year three under head coach Sean McVay?
Sports Illustrated's Andy Benoit and Gary Gambling have their best guesses — starting at the line of scrimmage.
Here's bit of what the pair had to say about each position:
Biggest Need: Interior O-line: "With one of the league's best O-line coaches (Aaron Kromer), the Rams, theoretically, can trust in their ability to develop a project player. But being in full-fledged win-now mode, they'd almost certainly prefer to find a reliable plug-and-play guy."
Hidden Need: Cornerback: "Depth is already a concern for this season, plus every corner on the roster, including starters Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, is in the final year of his contract."
Also Looking For: Pass Rusher: "The Rams signed the soon-to-be 33-year-old Clay Matthews, not the 25-year-old Clay Matthews. And with Ndamukong Suh gone, they're down a penetrator inside."
For the full article, click here.
WR RANKING
SI's Conor Orr ranked each team's wide receiver situation from best to worst ahead of the draft. The Rams landed in Orr's top-10 — coming in behind Browns, Falcons, Vikings, Texans, and Saints.
6. Los Angeles Rams - Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Josh Reynolds
"Losing Kupp was devastating for the Rams a year ago—he was on pace for more than 100 catches, 12 touchdowns and 1,000-plus yards. At a cap hit of just over $1 million, he's the bang-for-the-buck that drives the Rams so high on this list."
Cooks and Woods each went over 1,000 yards receiving in McVay's offense in 2018, becoming the first pair of Rams receivers to reach the mark since wideouts Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt did it in 2006.
To view the full ranking, click here.