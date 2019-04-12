Daily Dose: Rams wide receiver ranking

DRAFT NEEDS

The 2019 NFL Draft is two weeks away and the Rams have some picking to do. The defending NFC Champs will pick seven times in the draft, including a first round selection at No. 31.

So what positions will the Rams address ahead of year three under head coach Sean McVay?

Sports Illustrated's Andy Benoit and Gary Gambling have their best guesses — starting at the line of scrimmage.

Here's bit of what the pair had to say about each position:

Biggest Need: Interior O-line: "With one of the league's best O-line coaches (Aaron Kromer), the Rams, theoretically, can trust in their ability to develop a project player. But being in full-fledged win-now mode, they'd almost certainly prefer to find a reliable plug-and-play guy."

Hidden Need: Cornerback: "Depth is already a concern for this season, plus every corner on the roster, including starters Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, is in the final year of his contract."

Also Looking For: Pass Rusher: "The Rams signed the soon-to-be 33-year-old Clay Matthews, not the 25-year-old Clay Matthews. And with Ndamukong Suh gone, they're down a penetrator inside."