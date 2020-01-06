Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: Turning the page to 2020 

Jan 06, 2020 at 10:59 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the offseason underway, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Monday, January 6 about your Los Angeles Rams.

DONALD WAS DOUBLE-TEAMED – A LOT – IN 2019

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald commanded plenty of attention from opposing offensive lines this past season.

Exactly how much?

According to Neil Hornsby of Pro Football Focus, Donald commanded two or more blockers on 319 of his rushes – most of any interior defender who had at least 150. The next closest was the Packers' Kenny Clark with 294.

Those concerted efforts didn't do a whole lot to slow him down, as Donald last Friday was named First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press for the fifth straight season after posting a team-high 12.5 sacks plus 20 tackles in 2019.

SAYING GOODBYE TO THE COLISEUM

The Rams bid farewell to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with their Week 17 season finale against the Cardinals and recently recapped the top five moments at their former home. If you missed them, here they are in reverse chronological order:

No. 5: The first home opener back in L.A.

No. 4: Thursday night football against the Vikings in 2018

No. 3: Head coach Sean McVay's first game

No. 2: Cowboys vs. Rams divisional playoff game

No. 1: Monday Night Football vs. Chiefs in 2018

KUPP'S RECORD-SETTING COLLEGE CAREER LANDS HIM BEST OF THE DECADE HONORS

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp's standout career at Eastern Washington earned him the honor of NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Player of the Decade from STATS FCS Football. he was also one of 31 player's named to the national sports data and analytics company's FCS all-decade team.

Kupp, who surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in a single season for the first time in his NFL career in 2019, was a four-time all-American at Eastern Washington and won the two top FCS awards presented by STATS, the 2013 Jerry Rice Award (most outstanding freshman) and the 2015 Walter Payton Award (most standing offensive).

The Spokane (Wash.) Spokesman-Review has additional details on Kupp's recognition here.

SOFI STADIUM NOT THE ONLY NEW ASPECT OF THE RAMS EXPERIENCE IN 2020

If you missed Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff's letter to fans last week, he dropped a couple of important offseason updates.

Number one, SoFi Stadium is 85 percent complete.

Number two, new logos and colors to uniforms and helmets are coming in 2020.

"These elements will tie to our deep roots in Los Angeles while also providing a sleek, modern look that fits with our new, world-class home," Demoff said, adding that more will be revealed in the coming months.

Demoff's full letter can be read here.

Advertising