Daily Dose: Who is the Top Corner in the NFL? Peters, Talib Named as Contenders

This offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Thursday, May 24th about your Los Angeles Rams:
Who Is the Top Cornerback in the NFL?
There are several NFL players that have come around throughout the years, who were considered — without a doubt — to be the best at their position. Cornerback Darrelle Revis, when in his prime, was one of those players. When active, Revis was known as the best cover corner in the NFL.
But with Revis gone, and a host of talented, young corners entering the league, the battle for the game's best cornerback has suddenly intensified. As such, Pro Football Focus is taking a look at the top contenders for the throne, along with some of the young challengers.
Here's a look at two current Rams who cracked the list.
— AQIB TALIB
"Aqib Talib has always flashed talent, but it wasn't until 2016 that he put it all together and had a dominant season without lapses. He was able to back it up in 2017 despite a change in scheme and a pivot to more zone coverage.
Talib gave up just 250 receiving yards all season. In the last two seasons combined, he hasn't allowed a catch longer than 32 yards and now he returns to the scheme that allowed him a career year in 2016, reuniting with Wade Phillips in Los Angeles on a dominant looking Rams defense."
— MARCUS PETERS
"I don't know that Marcus Peters really belongs in the conversation of the best cornerback in football, but
Check out photos from day two of the Los Angeles Rams OTA.
he does have the talent to get there. Peters has been a boom or bust player thus far in his career, with an absurd 21 interceptions and 34 pass breakups over his first three seasons, but with 15 touchdowns to offset some of those big plays.
Peters is a corner always looking to make plays, showing up on the field in areas that he has no business being from the play call on the chalkboard. If he can iron out the bad plays in his game, he could easily be a contender for this crown but until then, he is too high-variance to overhaul some of these other players."
The Best of Rams Social Media
On Wednesday, Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman surprised his aunt and grandmother with two brand new cars — documenting the awesome act of kindness on his Twitter and Instagram. After losing his mother while still in high school, Robey-Coleman credits both women for shaping him into the man he is today, and wanted to show them just how much they were appreciated.
Check out a few of the great photos below: