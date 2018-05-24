Daily Dose: Who is the Top Corner in the NFL? Peters, Talib Named as Contenders

Blessed... I had the pleasure to buy my Aunt which is my mother the new 2018 ALFA ROMEO for Mother’s Day! Surprised her big time. Love her to death for keeping up with my sister and I when her sister passed. She look at us like we are her daughter and son. Love you 😍 #slotgod™️🌪😤🌪 #iloveyou

A post shared by @ officialrealdeal on May 23, 2018 at 2:22pm PDT