NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah talks Rams options at pick No. 57 in 2021 NFL Draft

Mar 09, 2021 at 12:41 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Barring an unforeseen trade, the Rams will enter their third consecutive draft without a first-round pick, though the lack of a Top 32 selection hasn't necessarily been a detriment to Los Angeles' ability to address its roster needs, as recent examples like 2020 second-round pick Cam Akers (No. 52 overall) and sixth-round pick Jordan Fuller (No. 199 overall) have shown.

When asked by theRams.com about the direction Los Angeles could take at No. 57 overall based on their current needs ahead of both free agency and this year's NFL Draft, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said he could see the Rams addressing needs at either offensive line or edge rusher there.

"When you look at them, I think you're trying to find more edge rush. We'll see what happens in free agency," Jeremiah said on a video conference call Tuesday. "And then you can look on the offensive line, both interior and at tackle. So those would be the two places I would look."

As Jeremiah alluded to, whether the Rams choose to add an edge rusher with their first selection depends on how free agency unfolds for them. It's possible they re-sign one or both of Leonard Floyd and Samson Ebukam, who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next week. Plus, as discussed in each player's respective free agent spotlight, adding their replacement through free agency can't be ruled out, either.

With that in mind, if Los Angeles elects to take an edge rusher in the second round, Jeremiah said Houston senior Payton Turner is a prospect who would make sense for L.A. Turner posted a team-high 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks while playing Bandit – the pass-rushing linebacker position within the Cougars defense.

"He lost some weight a little bit coming into this year. He was pretty dominant at the Senior Bowl," Jeremiah said. "(6-foot-5), 270 pounds, and he can play with his hand down or up. He's got really active hands, he's got speed to power. He's an interesting player that's just outside my top 50 as a rusher."

The Rams could have multiple quality options if they went offensive line instead, as Jeremiah said earlier in the call that he liked the depth of this year's offensive line class. If they chose that route – which could be a possibility with center Austin Blythe scheduled to become a free agent – Jeremiah mentioned Illinois redshirt junior Kendrick Green as a potential prospect that would make sense for them at No. 57.

Green primarily played left guard his first two seasons, starting all 12 games there as a redshirt freshman in 2018, followed by another 12 in 2019, plus one start at center. In 2020, he started all eight games – making three of them at center in place of injured starter Doug Kramer – and his performance earned him Second Team All-America recognition from USA TODAY, as a consensus First Team All-Big Ten selection. Green ended his college career with 33 consecutive starts.

"Somebody like Kendrick Green from Illinois is fascinating to me," Jeremiah said. "He's played left guard, he's played center. He can bend, he's explosive. I thought he's somebody that had his best football out ahead of him. He's listed at 6-4, 315 pounds but he can really move. That would be one as an interior lineman (that) I would keep an eye on just outside the top 50."

PHOTOS: Rams 2021 mock draft round up

Take a look at experts' projections for the Los Angeles Rams first draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alabama LB Dylan Moses Had a team-leading 80 total tackles, plus 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and one interception in 2020 to earn First Team All-SEC recognition from conference coaches and All-American honors. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
1 / 20

Alabama LB Dylan Moses

Had a team-leading 80 total tackles, plus 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and one interception in 2020 to earn First Team All-SEC recognition from conference coaches and All-American honors.

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama LB Dylan Moses (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 20

Alabama LB Dylan Moses (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) first team selection in 2019 who started all 16 games and later earned Consensus first team All-American recognition. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
3 / 20

North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz

All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) first team selection in 2019 who started all 16 games and later earned Consensus first team All-American recognition.

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
4 / 20

North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg First Team All-America selection by Walter Camp, AFCA, Sporting News, FWAA, The Athletic and CBS Sports, as well as a Second Team All-America selection by The Associated Press in 2020. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
5 / 20

Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

First Team All-America selection by Walter Camp, AFCA, Sporting News, FWAA, The Athletic and CBS Sports, as well as a Second Team All-America selection by The Associated Press in 2020.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
6 / 20

Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington EDGE Joe Tryon Opted out of the 2020 season, but produced 27 total tackles (12.5 for loss), eight sacks and one pass breakup the year before to earn Second Team All-Pac-12 recognition. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
7 / 20

Washington EDGE Joe Tryon

Opted out of the 2020 season, but produced 27 total tackles (12.5 for loss), eight sacks and one pass breakup the year before to earn Second Team All-Pac-12 recognition.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington EDGE Joe Tryon (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
8 / 20

Washington EDGE Joe Tryon (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai Posted 55 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and recovered one fumble in 2020 en route to First Team All-Big 12 recognition and All-American honors. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
9 / 20

Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai

Posted 55 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and recovered one fumble in 2020 en route to First Team All-Big 12 recognition and All-American honors.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai (AP Photo/Austin Gay, File)
10 / 20

Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai (AP Photo/Austin Gay, File)

Austin Gay/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson Produced 41 total tackles and a team-high seven pass breakups while starting in all nine regular season games in 2020 to earn Second Team All-Conference honors from The American Athletic Conference. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
11 / 20

Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson

Produced 41 total tackles and a team-high seven pass breakups while starting in all nine regular season games in 2020 to earn Second Team All-Conference honors from The American Athletic Conference.

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
12 / 20

Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State LB Baron Browning A Third Team All-Big Ten choice by conference coaches, Browning produced 30 total tackles (13 for loss) two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in seven games to help the Buckeyes reach the College Football Playoff National Championship. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
13 / 20

Ohio State LB Baron Browning

A Third Team All-Big Ten choice by conference coaches, Browning produced 30 total tackles (13 for loss) two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in seven games to help the Buckeyes reach the College Football Playoff National Championship.

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State LB Baron Browning (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
14 / 20

Ohio State LB Baron Browning (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II Consensus All-America choice after leading the ACC and ranking fifth nationally with nine sacks as a redshirt senior in 2020. First team All-American by official NCAA selectors Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation; Second Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Associated Press and CBS Sports. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
15 / 20

Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II

Consensus All-America choice after leading the ACC and ranking fifth nationally with nine sacks as a redshirt senior in 2020. First team All-American by official NCAA selectors Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation; Second Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Associated Press and CBS Sports.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
16 / 20

Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey Redshirt junior who did not allow a sack on 401 pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), en route to being named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
17 / 20

Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey

Redshirt junior who did not allow a sack on 401 pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), en route to being named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2020.

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey (AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)
18 / 20

Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey

(AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)

Ray Carlin/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II Team captain and redshirt junior who led the Blue Devils in tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (8.0) while starting in all 11 games en route to Second Team All-ACC recognition in 2020. Made 3 or more tackles in every game and finished with 53 total. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
19 / 20

Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II

Team captain and redshirt junior who led the Blue Devils in tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (8.0) while starting in all 11 games en route to Second Team All-ACC recognition in 2020. Made 3 or more tackles in every game and finished with 53 total.

(AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
20 / 20

Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
