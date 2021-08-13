Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Darious Williams (ankle) back within the next week, Nick Scott to miss a month after tweaking knee

Aug 12, 2021 at 05:38 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Thursday said he expects cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿ (ankle) to be back within the next week, while safety ﻿Nick Scott﻿ will miss a month after tweaking his knee.

Williams' ankle injury prevented him from participating in the Rams' final training camp practice in Irvine on Tuesday.

"He just kind of had a little ankle tweak," McVay said Thursday. "We want to be really smart with him and get him back sooner than later."

Scott hurt his knee during that same Tuesday practice. McVay on Thursday described Scott's injury as "a little bit of a sprain of the knee."

However, "the goal is to have him ready for the Bears game," McVay said.

Meanwhile, McVay said rookie cornerback ﻿Robert Rochell﻿ (wrist) is able to do a lot of drills full-speed off to the side, but they have to put him in a cast when he plays full-speed.

"What that exactly looks like and what the timetable is, anywhere over the next couple of weeks," McVay said.

